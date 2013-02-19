Artio Global Investors Inc. (NYSE:ART) Investor Alert: Takeover Under Investigation

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/19/2013 -- An investigation on behalf of investors in Artio Global Investors Inc. (NYSE:ART) shares was announced concerning whether the offer by Aberdeen Asset Management PLC to acquire Artio Global Investors Inc. for $2.75 per NYSE:ART share and the takeover process are unfair to investors in NYSE:ART shares.



Investors who purchased shares of Artio Global Investors Inc. (NYSE:ART) prior to February 4, 2013, and currently hold any of those NYSE:ART shares have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail(at)shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigation by a law firm concerns whether certain officers and directors of Artio Global Investors Inc. breached their fiduciary duties owed to NYSE:ART investors in connection with the proposed acquisition.



On February 14, 2013, Artio Global Investors Inc. (NYSE: ART) announced that it has entered into an agreement and plan of merger with Aberdeen Asset Management PLC, a global asset management firm listed on the London Stock Exchange, pursuant to which Aberdeen Asset Management PLC will acquire Artio Global Investors Inc. for $2.75 in cash per NYSE:ART share.



However, given shares of Artio Global Investors Inc. traded as recently as September 2012 as high as $3.23 per share and in February 2012 as high as $5.10 per share, the investigation a law firm concerns whether the $2.75-offer is too low for NYSE:ART stockholders.



Furthermore, certain shareholders represent approximately 45% of the Company’s outstanding shares as of February 13, 2013, have already entered into voting agreements providing that they will vote in favor of the Transaction.



Therefore, the investigation focuses on whether the Artio Global Investors Board of Directors undertook an adequate sales process, adequately shopped the company before entering into the transaction, maximized shareholder value by negotiating the best price, and acted in the shareholders' best interests in connection with the proposed sale.



Those who are current investors in Artio Global Investors Inc. (NYSE:ART), have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation.



Contact:

Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

Jacob Rosenfeld

3111 Camino Del Rio North - Suite 423

92108 San Diego

Phone: +1-(858)-779-1554

Fax: +1-(858)-605-5739

mail@shareholdersfoundation.com