Artisan Fair Trade Trunk Shows Coming to Lakeland

Bob and Robin Campbell, creators and owners of a small online boutique called AraBella's Fair Trade are teaming up with local jewelry crafters to promote Fair Trade Artisan trunk shows right here in the lakeland area.



“We are really excited about adding local hand crafted jewelry to our product line, as we really want to help promote artisans here in Lakeland as well as our Fair Trade products.” Said Robin.



AraBella’s was started in 2008 with just a few earrings and handcrafted items from various companies. Now, the small company purchases all their products from Fair Trade wholesalers who work with individual artisan co-ops helping to provide incomes and even education to many underprivileged people of Mexico, Africa and India.



They are now in the first stages of offering the unique handcrafted items through home shows and events. Their first show “A Bollywood Event” was held in their private home and featured organic silk scarves, hand crafted copper jewelry and a fashion show. “We had several hand crafted items from two local crafters and some really beautiful scarves from Sevya, a non-profit company that works with the tribal peoples of Jhankar.” “Over 30 people attended and everyone was able to find something they liked and could afford”



Prices run from a low $8.00 to $14.00 for a pair of hand crafted earrings to $24.00 and higher for the silver hand crafted necklaces and bracelets.They also feature block printed table cloths and organic and wild silk scarves. AraBella’s Hostesses can earn 10 to 20% in the form of cash or purchase credits.



If you are interested in hosting an artisan trunk show in your home or business establishment, or if you are a crafter of jewelry or accessories you can personally contact Robin via email at robin@shoparabellas.com.



To learn more visit their website at: http://www.shoparabellas.com.