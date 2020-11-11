Artisan Market Online Sets Up Online Market to Aid Traders, Makers and Producers During the Pandemic

Ballycastle, Ireland -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/11/2020 -- Artisan Market Online has become many people's first choice for buying the very best of Northern Ireland gifts. The online store was developed with the goal of providing highly detailed and exceptionally crafted gifts to their customers. For this purpose, they source all their gifts from the finest small, creative businesses in Northern Ireland. With choices ranging from birthday gifts, to anniversaries, retirements and engagements, the selection is quite diverse.



Recently, Artisan Market Online unveiled a brand-new section on their online store. This is dedicated entirely towards Christmas shopping from home. The team behind the online store are working extensively to provide their customers with genuine Ireland gifts that are produced and sourced from actual, renowned local businesses.



This is also an effort on the part of Artisan Market Online to assist traders, makers, and producers during the pandemic. With lockdowns and limited business activity, many small businesses are suffering and unable to retain their customers, even during the Christmas season. Much of this is because these small businesses are unable to offer online accessibility and fast delivery. This is why Artisan Market Online has set up the store to manage the technical and logistics side of online operations, allowing the makers to focus on making.



Through this, they have assisted not only the struggling businesses in the area, but have also managed to offer their customers a wider array of genuine Northern Ireland gifts and presents. Customers can visit Artisan Market Online to browse through their vibrant collection of winter and Christmas-themed goods. With the ability to shop from home and home delivery available, one is provided with unbridled convenience and ease. The website has an abundance of items and gift hampers and are eager to provide more over time.



About Artisan Market Online

Artisan Market Online is delivered by Naturally North Coast & Glens, an award winning, not-for-profit social enterprise. It was set up to allow customers to buy artisan market produce during the pandemic while also supporting its traders, makers, and producers. The online store has been a fantastic success and is offering a wide range of Christmas gifts and speciality food and hampers. The store was designed with the goal of aiding artisans and small businesses in Northern Ireland. It has purchased items from many up-and-coming businesses and displayed them on their website. This gives them a chance to be noticed by many, as well as get additional sales.



For more information: https://www.artisanmarket.online/