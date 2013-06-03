Artisan Markets AZ Announces New Sunday Summer Market in Flagstaff's Heritage Square

Sunnyvale, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/03/2013 -- The Artisan Markets is bringing the only weekly, FREE to attend, Artisan event in the Valley of the Sun to the High Country of Flagstaff, AZ starting Sunday, June 2, 2013 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. through Sunday, September 8, 2013 in Downtown Flagstaff’s Heritage Square. Artist participation in this event is juried and represents small independent artists and businesses that produce artisan quality products.



The Artisan Market also features musical entertainment, including the following opening event line-ups (subject to change):



June 2nd – 10:00 a.m-1:00 p.m. Tyrell Sweeten,

1:00 p.m.-4:00 p.m. Wilson from Wall Eyed

June 9th - 10:00 a.m-1:00 p.m. Mike Maleckar,

1:00 p.m.-4:00 p.m. Billy Farmer from Trippy Gypsy



"I am very excited to bring the Artisan Markets to Flagstaff, says Audrey Thacker, Market Director. In previous years this popular event, named Best Art Walk by AZCentral Readers Choice in 2012, runs Thursdays and Fridays from October through May in Downtown Scottsdale, AZ and goes on hiatus for the summer. “Due to demand from our attendees and vendors to continue our market through the summer, we have decided to bring our family friendly event to beautiful Flagstaff,” says Audrey.



The Artisan Market invites everyone in the Flagstaff community to come out and get involved by either attending, applying to be an artisan vendor, become a performer or by spreading the word. “Community support is very important to us, as our event is about and for the community,” says Audrey. Artists wishing to participate should visit the vendors tab of the Artisan Markets website for applications and additional information.



About The Artisan Market

The Artisan Markets, established in 2009, is a community organization whose goal is to foster a collaborative environment for artists with neighboring businesses, creating highly talked about, highly attended destination events increasing foot traffic for restaurants and shops while providing exhibition space for local talent. For more information on the Artisan Markets please visit www.artisanmarketsaz.com/ You can also find the Artisan Markets AZ on Facebook, Twitter, and Youtube.