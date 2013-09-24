Artisan Markets Opens New Season with Thriller on the Bridge

Phoenix, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/24/2013 -- Halloween night, October 31 from 5 p.m. -10 p.m. the Artisan Markets invites you to join them for their opening event Thriller on the Bridge. There will be ghoulish entertainment, a DJ, face painting for all ages to prepare visitors for costume parties, a thrilling scavenger hunt full of wickedly cool prizes, amazing artisans with decked out booths and merchandise, make-n-take masks, and a chance to learn how to do the Thriller dance. The Artisan Markets wants to make the Scottsdale Waterfront THE place to be this Halloween and every Thursday. Artisan Markets provides weekly outdoor cultural events in which communities can come together.



Starting Thursday, October 31, 2013, 5 p.m. – 10 p.m. averaging 1000-1500 weekly visitors, the Artisan Markets will showcase local fine artists, crafters and outstanding entertainment on the Marshall Way Bridge at the Scottsdale Waterfront every Thursday evening, the perfect destination for tourists, families and date night with that special someone. Then beginning on Sunday, November 3, 2013, from 10 a.m.- 4 p.m., averaging 1500-2500 visitors, the Artisan Markets is the place to go for artisan foods, fine arts, crafts, entertainment, kids crafts and more. Visitors can find everything they need at this marketplace to decorate their home, create a fabulous meal, accessorize a new outfit, find amazing gifts, get the kiddos crafting or have brunch with friends at an area restaurant. The Artisan Markets is the only weekly, FREE to attend artisan event and is always looking for uniquely talented artisans who want to grow their business. Named Best Art Walk by AZCentral Readers Choice in 2012, the Artisan Markets is excited to be back in Scottsdale after the successfully launch of a new summer market in Flagstaff.



Artisans are encouraged to apply to join the market today, as there are still a few spots left. Here is a list of some of the type of artists the Artisan Markets are looking for; fine art painters, photographers, textiles, crafts, recycled goods, glass blowers, metal arts, and sculptors. “Artist participation in our events is juried and represents small independent local artists and businesses that produce artisan quality products,” says owner Audrey Thacker.



The Artisan Market also features superb musical entertainment as well as live art demonstrations. According to Audrey,“the Artisan Markets is always very interested in finding artisans for live art demos, performance artists and dance troops to feature at our Markets. Our market is a great way to get out in front of new customers, build a fan base and meet and network with fellow working artists,” says Thacker. Artists wishing to participate should visit the vendors tab of the Artisan Markets website for applications and additional information. Also new this year, sponsorship and non-profit partnership opportunities. Visit the Artisan Markets website to learn more.



About The Artisan Market

The Artisan Markets, established in 2009, provides weekly outdoor cultural events in which communities can come together. More than just a bi-weekly market, Artisan Markets are often the first place a new artisan begins to show and sell their handcrafted wares. Artisan Markets provide a sense of sophistication with an urban flair as a unique outdoor shopping and entertainment destination. For more information on the Artisan Markets please visit www.artisanmarketsaz.com. You can also find the Artisan Markets AZ on Facebook, Twitter, and Youtube.



Artisan Markets, LLC . P.O. Box 97335 . Phoenix . AZ . 85060 . 602.314.0323 . www.artisanmarketsaz.com



Media Contact:

Mistie Dawn

mistie@artisanmarketsaz.com

480-371-4846