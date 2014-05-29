Seattle, WA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/29/2014 -- Presented by Artisan Tile NW, a growing collective of over 50 Northwest tile artists who draw upon techniques from traditions used around the world.



Our 9th annual tile festival, will showcase exceptional contemporary artists creating tiles in a variety of materials including ceramic, glass, metal, and more. Thirty-five artists will be showing and selling their work in a wide variety of techniques and motifs, in designs ranging from classic to contemporary.



When and Where:

Saturday November 1st , 10am-5pm

Sunday November 2nd, 11am-3pm

UW Center for Urban Horticulture

3501 NE 41st St, Seattle Washington



About Artisan Tile NW

Artisan Tile NW is a non-profit organization founded in 2004 dedicated to the creation, promotion and preservation of the art and craft of handmade tiles. It’s an all volunteer-run group, created and organized by tile makers and tile lovers from Washington, Oregon and Alaska.