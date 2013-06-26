Artist MendyZ Dishes out Some Fantastic Artwork for Fine Art Lovers

Chicago, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/26/2013 -- Artist MendyZ’s art show will showcase fantastic works produced from his new Art Studio. Fans of MendyZ can experience the latest artworks made using techniques like painting, welding, sculpting, serigraph, woodworking, screen-printing and intaglio printmaking. The new art studio of MendyZ has a 3D printer, CNC machine, kiln and spray booth which shows that he will be creating some unique painting designs for the coming years. MendyZ seems to be a promising artist of the future.



Artist MendyZ is all set to conduct an art show coming up mid-summer in Chicago called ‘Prisoners of the Mind, Body and Soul’. Art lovers can fix a private viewing by calling the new studio of the artist at 847-693-7847. The show is supposed to hold more than 200 original works of MendyZ. All connoisseurs of art can experience the different varieties of art works in this mid-summer art show. Pre-buy option will allow private viewers to purchase MendyZ original art pieces at 30 to 50% discount depending on when they contact the studio.



The artists website says, “The event celebrating the new art studio of the fine art artist MendyZ at Exclusive Canvas Art | A Chicago Art Gallery will have over 200 original works on paper, canvas, sculptural, from distinct periods of the artist career to better enhance the artists story and the contextual awareness of his most celebrated works.”



The art show intends to celebrate the hard work and success of MendyZ along with his art studio’s move to just west of Downtown Chicago. This show will display the collection of the recent Prisoner series and previous works of the artist MendyZ. The general public will get an opportunity to view and buy famous works from this artists past series. Paintings size ranges will be from 6x8 inches to 6x8 feet. Private viewers can purchase famous pieces before public viewing with slots filling rapidly, as usual for the artist MendyZ. The varied portfolio of MendyZ will also be on display which includes portrait, abstract, contemporary, figure, sculptural 3D, paper works and representational realism.



Additional special discounts on original pieces considered lobby sized can be had during private viewing, says Exclusive Canvas Art exhibition managers, with discounts up to 75% off. Private timed may allowed to be scheduled before during or after traditional business hours. This private viewing offers art lovers first looks and 30% to 50% discount on original art works. Appointments for exclusive showing of MendyZ artworks will be moving fast, so interested parties need to fix a slot soon. The organizers guarantees that this show will be artist MendyZ’s greatest and it will not disappoint the viewers.



To get more information about artist MendyZ, visit http://www.ExclusiveCanvasArt.com and MendyZ.com.



About MendyZ

MendyZ is a resident fine artist based on Chicago. His latest art show showcases over 200 works on canvas, paper, sculptural and others. MendyZ.com website offers amazing works of this artist at best prices.



Media Contact

Mendy Zimmerman

MendyZ Chicago Art Studio

222 N Maplewood Chicago Illinois 60612

Tel: 847-693-7847

Email: MendyZ@ExclusiveCanvasArt.com

URL: http://www.ExclusiveCanvasArt.com and http://www.MendyZ.com