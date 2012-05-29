Artist Promotion Blueprint Provides Musicians/Producers Internet Marketing and Promotion Concepts

Ontario, Canada -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/29/2012 -- Musicians, bands and producers from around the country and the world are visiting the ArtistPromotionBlueprint.com website to glean some of the latest Internet marketing techniques geared specifically towards music pros. The website provides ideas and a community of likeminded artists that can freely exchange the latest techniques for artist promotion via the Internet.



While the Internet holds vast marketing opportunities for musicians, bands and producers, few have the connections or the time to learn the latest techniques that will show them how to promote music online. Many are finding a great resource for these new techniques that can maximize sales, exposure and professional opportunities at ArtistPromotionBlueprint.com. “Online artist promotion is truly limitless today when you know what you’re doing,” said ArtistPromotionBlueprint.com Founder Dezz Asante. “I wanted to share what I’ve been learning with my fellow musicians so that we can all succeed together.”



Artist Promotion Blueprint is designed to provide the latest information and resource links that can help musicians learn new and effective ways to increase their fan base and sell more music. Visitors will find new ways to effectively use and enhance web pages and integrate social media strategies that target potential fans as well as many other ideas. The website explains email strategies that can significantly grow fan bases as well as automatic twitter campaigns that keep new and old fans informed without eating up valuable music creation or marketing time. “I felt that having a free and constantly updated webpage that provides new and innovative ways on how to sell your music was vital to making progress for every artist,” said Asante.



The website is part of a much larger endeavor by Asante—a musician and producer himself— which includes Mixlessons.com and the TechMuze Academy. Mixlessons.com is a 24-week video training course in modern recording and mixing techniques for home recording enthusiasts and project studio owners. Asante’s TechMuze Academy is an online resource for musicians and studio owners to learn about music and music production through various free and paid training modules. “While I’m no marketing guru, these initial endeavors taught me about Internet marketing and promotion for music industry purposes,” said Asante. “Artist Promotion Blueprint allows me to share what I’ve learned about how and where to sell your music so that others can unlock the limitless potential of the Internet.” For more information, please visit http://www.artistpromotionblueprint.com



About ArtistPromotionBlueprint.com

Artist Promotion Blueprint is designed to provide the latest information and resource links that can help musicians learn new and effective ways to increase their fan base and sell more music. The website also provides links to all of the tools and services discussed in the Artist Promotion Blueprint. This free resource site was started by musician and producer Dezz Asante who is also the founder of MixLessons.com and The TechMuze Academy.