Artistic Nail Design Colour Gloss Now Available from Nail Polish and More

Nail Polish and More, one of the top web retailers of polishes and manicure supplies, is proud to announce the availability of Colour Gloss™ Soak Off Gel Color from Artistic Nail Design. Colour Gloss was recently worn by First Lady Michelle Obama during her speech at the Democratic National Convention, and now shoppers everywhere can choose from 85 colors to create the look that they want. These soak off gels, as well as all other products at NailPolishAndMore.com, are eligible for the store’s current discount promotion. Buyers receive 10 percent off their entire order when using the coupon code Spring10% at checkout.



Artistic Colour Gloss is designed to glide onto the nails like nail polish but be light-cured like gel. It cures in 30 seconds with the Artistic LED light and in 2 minutes with an ultraviolet (UV) lamp. Once set, the soak off gel lasts for up to three weeks without cracking, chipping, or dulling, yet it can be removed completely in minutes without damaging the nail. Nail enthusiasts can learn more and see the 85 available colors at the Colour Gloss by Artistic Nail Design section of the Nail Polish and More website.



Colour Gloss was recently featured on NBC’s Today Show when First Lady Michelle Obama chose to wear one of its colors on her nails while speaking at the Democratic National Convention in September. The color was a silver shade called Vogue and has been flying off the shelves since Ms. Obama made her appearance. The Vogue Colour Gloss gel page has additional information.



In addition to all of the individual colors available, six Colour Gloss bottles can be purchased together in the Artistic Fall Collection. This set comes with the following colors: Gray, Red, Brown, Blue, Nude, and Gold. Also included are Cream and Shimmer Finishes. Further details on the Artistic Colour Gloss™ Fall Collection are at NailPolishAndMore.com.



“The introduction of Colour Gloss by Artistic is exciting for us here at Nail Polish and More,” stated company representative Brent Wong. “We believe the Artistic products continue our tradition of offering our customers nail options that are fun, dynamic, and fashionable.”



Shoppers who purchase Colour Gloss by Artistic Nail Design or any other products from Nail Polish and More before December 31, 2012, can participate in a special promotion. Entering the coupon code Spring10% when checking out will give the customer a 10 percent discount.



