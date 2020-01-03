Artistically Handcrafted Elegant Cessna Pin Designed by Lapel Pin Planet, Perfect for Any Special Occasion

Coventry, RI -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/03/2020 -- Lapel Pin Planet is a leading guitar lapel pin designer, also catering to different types of push pins and other accessories. Jim Clift, along with the family, artistically designs and handcrafts each pin that captures the essence of every little detail on all pins. Each push and lapel pin is custom made with the help of special material that does not fade or get spoilt.



"Jim Clift started his journey of creating exquisite eagle lapel pins and other types of pins to bring innovative gifting options for near and dear ones. The popularity of the pins have grown ever since and the team is involved in designing all types of pewter accessories such as Americana, animals, arts, education, medical, science, birds, bugs, motivation, kitchen, seashore amongst plethora of other types of push pins and lapel pins. Each pin is uniquely crafted keeping the essence in mind before presenting it to clients. Each client can also get them packaged in exclusive gift boxes that are ideal to be presented at any corporate or personal occasion." Design studio's media representative.



Lapel Pin Planet believes in adding a personal touch to every gift and making it as unique as possible. With the help of fine craftsmanship, clients can now bring their thoughts and ideas to life as well.



For more information regarding butterfly lapel pins, call the team on 1-800-423-9099 or email on info@lapelpinplanet.com today!



About Lapel Pin Planet

Lapel Pin Planet is the brainchild of Jim Clift, the founder and owner of the business, who has been crafting jewelry for over three decades. Along with the entire family, the business concentrates on creating environmentally safe and responsibly sourced pins of all varieties that can be bought online at competitive prices. From corporate occasions to personalized special gifts, the business in engaged in providing high-quality pewter pins for multiple clientele.



Related Links:

https://www.pinterest.com/LapelPinPlanet/pins/follow/?guid=dnhU8KfAbR4s

https://www.facebook.com/LapelPinPlanet