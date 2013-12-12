Artist/Painter Petra Rau Looks to Print Endangered Species Art Calendar with Funding Support from Indiegogo

Kronberg, Germany -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/12/2013 -- As a species human beings are very careless about the fate of their fellow dwellers on the planet. The calendar features some of those endangered species.



What people seem to forget is that they are the part of an eco-system. Their existence depends on the balance of that system. Once it tips out of equilibrium, nature will find a new equilibrium for the system. The new equilibrium may not include them at all.



Preserving endangered species is needed for the own survival of every human being. Their knowledge of complex natural systems is not advanced enough for them to be able to say with certainty what the extinction of some species will mean for their own niche.



This project is in co-operation with the Hamburg based Gallery "Faszination Art" (http://www.faszination-art.de/galerie.html) with which Petra Rau has been working for some time.



The Art Calendar for 2015 features 13 paintings of endangered species - one for each month plus the cover. It is printed on high quality paper (170g/m2). Covers are on 350g/m2 paper. Calendar size 42cmx42cm.



An exhibition of the originals at the Faszination Art Gallery will be timed with the release and presentation of the calendar. This will be late Spring 2014. The reward calendars for supporting this project will be ready to ship shortly thereafter. Prints are also planned.



The paintings are watercolor and ink-pen in Petra’s very own style. She has used Fabriano Artistico 640g paper, Schmincke and Mijello Gold Class Mission watercolors, and Staedler or Faber-Castell ink-pens.



This campaign will only receive funds if at least€9,700EUR is raised by its deadline. Funding duration: November 12, 2013 - January 11, 2014 (11:59pm PT).



Indiegogo Page: http://bit.ly/1aSTIUU