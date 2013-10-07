Artists Academy Offers Quality Music Lessons for Children

Singapore -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/07/2013 -- For years music has been appreciated for the pleasure it brings. But music has far more value than simply affording pleasure. Studies have shown that certain rhythmic patterns aid in deeper concentration while certain forms of music help relieve a person from anxiety and stress. The therapeutic values of music are innumerable. In addition, studying music allows students to sharpen their critical thinking skills and develop their analytical skills. Music students have the advantage of developing themselves while producing beautiful music that can be enjoyed solely for the pleasure it brings.



Artists Academy is a Singapore based school that allows budding musicians the opportunity to advance themselves further under optimal conditions. The school specializes in offering music lessons for children and provides them with the facilities to learn instruments such as the Oboe, Trumpet, Piano, Drum, Saxophone, Horn, and Flute.



The artists or teachers at the Artist Academy are highly qualified professionals with years of experience. They are an inspiration to their students and are perfectly equipped to encourage and guide their students to success as accomplished musicians.



The school curriculum takes into account all the aspects of learning necessary to fully enrich a child as a music student. Both theory and practical lessons are equally stressed upon. Concerts and Recitals are held periodically to develop the confidence and performance abilities of the students. According to the website Artists Academy also encourages its students to participate in Festivals and Competitions to allow them practice as seasoned musicians.



The school provides music lessons for children as little as 3 years old. The Artists Academy Junior caters to children in the age group of 3 to 5 years. The program is divided into two sections which are respectively, the Expression Music Genius (EMG) and the Expression Music Fun (EMF). Through Artists Academy Junior young children are exposed to the basics of musical theory. This makes it infinitely easier for them when they take up music lessons on an advanced level as they grow older.



In addition to the quality music lessons that Artists Academy affords, the school is also proud to say that it is the singular representative of the Royal Music Academy, London in Singapore. Further, it hosts the only audition centre in Singapore for students interested in applying to the Royal Music Academy.



To know more about securing quality music lessons for instruments such as the piano, flute, oboe, trumpet, horn, and drums visit http://www.artists-academy.com.sg/



About Artists Academy

Artists Academy is a Singapore based school. It provides music lessons for children as young as 3 years old. The school hosts the only audition centre in Singapore for the Royal Music Academy, London and is its sole representative in the country.



Media Contact:

Artists Academy

Phone: (+65) 6659 1860

Email: info@artists-academy.com.sg

Website: http://www.artists-academy.com.sg/