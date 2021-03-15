Artists Descend on Miami Beach

Miami Beach, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/15/2021 -- The program, which will offer heavily subsidized accommodation and financial support to the artists, will help well over 70 artists and nonprofit cultural organizations. Artists are paid a stipend of $2,500 per month and must pay a nominal charge for gallery accommodation.



The festival runs from April to the end of the summer season, and according to Miami Beach, select artists will work with landowners to stay at their locations for the foreseeable future. Artists will present and market their work, form networks, and collaborate with Miami Beach organizations. Miami Beach Open House presents temporary public art installations both indoors and outside.



