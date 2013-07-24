Artivist Announces Celebrity Honorees for the Televised 10th Anniversary Artivist Awards on October 17, 2013, in Hollywood, California.

Hollywood, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/24/2013 -- The televised 10th Anniversary Artivist Awards will take place October 17th in Hollywood, California. The Artivist Awards honors artistic merit, celebrity advocates, community action, corporate CSR, raises support for charities across the USA, and is the only awards program affiliated with the UNITED NATIONS - Department of Public Information.



This year’s 10th Artivist Awards will honor: Alicia Keys, Carlos Santana, Don Cheadle, Toni Braxton, Herbie Hancock, Cyndi Lauper, Lisa Marie Presley, Moby, Eric Roberts, Nigel Lythgoe, The Milagro Foundation, and the United Nations Environment Programme. The Artivist Awards highlights celebrity advocates, community leaders, and charities dedicated to raising awareness for human rights, children’s advocacy, environmental preservation, and the humane treatment of animals.



The 2-hour TV Special will broadcast on the TV GUIDE NETWORK, which reaches 80+ Million households nationwide. TV Guide Network takes fans behind-the-scenes of Hollywood with original programming that delivers the latest news on entertainment and pop culture, as well as coverage of the industry's biggest events. The 10th Artivist Awards will reach millions of fans, highlights performances by internationally recognized musicians, and includes the participation of additional prominent celebrity advocates.



Past Artivist Awards honorees include: Joaquin Phoenix, Matthew McConaughey, Peter Fonda, Maria Bello, Ted Danson, Alyssa Milano, Olivia Wilde, James Cromwell, Mira Sorvino, Ed Begley, Jr., Kristen Bell, and many more.



This year’s 10th Anniversary Artivist Award Honorees include:



UNITED NATIONS ENVIRONMENT PROGRAMME - Global Environmental Ambassador

Established in 1972, the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP) is the voice for the environment within the United Nations system. It acts as a catalyst, advocate, educator and facilitator to promote the wise use and sustainable development of the global environment. To accomplish this, UNEP works with a wide range of partners, including United Nations entities, international organizations, national governments, non-governmental organizations, the private sector and civil society. UNEP’s activities cover a wide range of issues regarding the atmosphere, marine and terrestrial ecosystems, environmental governance and green economy. It has played a significant role in developing, funding, and implementing international environmental conventions, programs, and campaigns, promoting environmental science, information, and advocacy.



ALICIA KEYS - Ambassador for the Arts and Children’s Advocacy

Alicia Keys is a 14-time Grammy® Award-winning singer/songwriter/producer, an accomplished actress, a New York Times best-selling author, an entrepreneur and a powerful force in the world of philanthropy and in the global fight against HIV and AIDS. Since the 2001 release of her debut album, songs in A minor, Ms. Keys has built an unparalleled repertoire of hits and accomplishments with more than 30 million albums sold worldwide. Ms. Keys Keys’ fifth studio album, Girl on Fire debuted at #1 on the Billboard Top 200, #1 on Billboard’s R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart and #1 on the Top Digital albums chart. In addition to being the best-selling R&B album in the USA, Girl on Fire reached number one on the iTunes album chart in 19 countries. Ms. Keys became the first female R&B artist to have three consecutive #1 album debuts on the Billboard 200 album chart.



As a devoted and influential philanthropist, Alicia Keys co-founded Keep a Child Alive (KCA), a non-profit organization dedicated to providing life-saving, anti-retroviral treatment and resources to children and their families with HIV/AIDS in Africa and India. Ms. Keys serves as the organization’s Global Ambassador and for the last five years she has hosted KCA’s Black Ball, a benefit concert which has brought together musical luminaries to raise over $13 million to date. KCA currently funds eleven clinical and orphan care centers in India, Kenya, Rwanda, Uganda and South Africa and has served over 250,000 people. Earlier this year, Ms. Keys collaborated with Greater Than AIDS to launch EMPOWERED, a new public information campaign to reach women in the U.S. about HIV/AIDS.



"Helping keep someone alive means turning the worst epidemic of our lifetime into the greatest victory of our generation” - Alicia Keys



CARLOS SANTANA - Lifetime Ambassador for the Arts and Advocacy

As a musical pioneer, fusing rock and Latin American music, Carlos Santana has brought his musical style to millions of people around the world for almost five decades. His band “Santana” has sold more than 100 million records, won dozens of awards (including 10 Grammy Awards and 3 Latin Grammy Awards) and was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, Grammy Hall of Fame and the Latin Grammy Hall of Fame. Mr. Santana was named fifteenth on Rolling Stone magazine's list of the "100 Greatest Guitarists of All Time" and was inducted into the NAACP Image Hall of Fame. According to the Guinness Book of World Records, Santana’s Supernatural is the best-selling album of all time by a Latin artist.



In 1998, Mr. Santana founded The Milagro Foundation, which benefits underserved and vulnerable children around the world by making grants to hundreds of community based tax-exempt organization that work with children in the areas of education, health, and the arts. The Milagro Foundation champions children everywhere living a life with full access to proper healthcare, education, and the opportunity to develop into creative human beings. Mr. Santana also established the Amandla AIDS Fund in 2000, (part of Artists for a New South Africa), which provided free treatment and comprehensive medical care to people in South Africa living with HIV/AIDS, provided comprehensive assistance to AIDS orphans and vulnerable children, advocated for improved HIV/AIDS programs and policies, and much more. Mr. Santana is the recipient of the UCLA Cesar E. Chavez Spirit Award.



“There is no greater reward than working from your heart, and making a difference in the world.”

- Carlos Santana.



DON CHEADLE - Ambassador for the Arts and International Advocacy

As an acclaimed actor, writer, author, and producer, Don Cheadle’s successful career in the entertainment industry spans over 25 years and includes 26 honors. Mr. Cheadle earned an Academy Award nomination for Best Actor in a Leading Role for his performance in the film Hotel Rwanda. His numerous awards include: 2 Golden Globes, 8 SAG Awards and Nominations, and 3 BAFTA Awards and Nominations. Mr. Cheadle has co-starred in several blockbuster films which grossed over $1.5 Billion in box office sales worldwide such as: Iron Man 2, Iron Man 3 (collectively grossed $800+ Million), Ocean’s 11, Ocean’s 12, and Ocean’s 13 (collectively grossed $400+ Million), Flight, Hotel Rwanda, Crash, Traffic, Bulworth, and more.



As a dedicated activist and philanthropist, Mr. Cheadle co-founded the organization Not On Our Watch with fellow actors-activists George Clooney, Matt Damon, Brad Pitt, David Pressman, and Jerry Weintraub. Drawing upon the powerful voices of artists, activists, and cultural leaders, the organization’s mission is to focus global attention and resources towards putting an end to mass atrocities around the world. Mr. Cheadle and George Clooney later received the Summit Peace Award by the Nobel Peace Prize Laureates for their effort to stop the genocide and relieve the suffering of the people of Darfur.

In 2006, along with Annie Duke and Norman Epstein, Mr. Cheadle created the non-profit organization Ante up for Africa dedicated to raising money and awareness for Africans in need. In 2010, Mr. Cheadle was appointed Goodwill Ambassador for the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP) and has since become very involved in their international campaigns.



HERBIE HANCOCK - Lifetime Ambassador for the Arts and Advocacy

With an illustrious career spanning five decades, Herbie Hancock is an icon of modern music and continues to amaze audiences across the globe. Mr. Hancock has earned 14 Grammy Awards including Album of the Year (which only a handful of jazz musicians have ever received) and countless other awards. There are few artists in the music industry who have had more influence on acoustic and electronic jazz and R&B than Herbie Hancock. As the immortal Miles Davis said in his autobiography, "Herbie was the step after Bud Powell and Thelonious Monk, and I haven't heard anybody yet who has come after him." As a pianist, keyboardist, bandleader, and composer, Mr. Hancock helped to redefine the role of a jazz rhythm section and was one of the primary architects of the "post-bop" sound.



On July 22, 2011 the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization, (UNESCO), appointed Mr. Hancock as a goodwill ambassador for the promotion of intercultural dialogue, recognizing his “dedication to the promotion of peace through dialogue, culture and the arts.” UNESCO’s Goodwill Ambassadors are an outstanding group of celebrity advocates who help focus the world's attention on education, culture, science and communication. Mr. Hancock, a Nichiren Buddhist, is co-founder of The International Committee of Artists for Peace whose mission is to develop peacemakers through the transformative power of art and provide peace-building workshops to teach the principles of humanism and nonviolence to youth. He was recently awarded the “Commandeur des Arts et des Lettres” by French Prime Minister Francois Fillon. Mr. Hancock continues to educate a wider audience about jazz, as he shares the art form and spreads his message of peace in his travels worldwide.



TONI BRAXTON - Ambassador for the Arts and Health Advocacy

As a critically acclaimed singer-songwriter, record producer, actress, and internationally recognized artist, Toni Braxton has earned dozens of prominent awards including 6 Grammy Awards, 7 American Music Awards, 9 Billboard Music Awards, and has sold over 66 million records worldwide during her 20 year career. Ms. Braxton is renowned for her distinctive dramatic contralto voice, which is often referred to as "husky, sultry, elegant, and drenched with emotion.” Currently, Ms. Braxton is working in-studio with 10-time Grammy award winning artist Kenny “Babyface” Edmonds and their resulting duets CD is scheduled for release later this autumn.



As a prominent philanthropist and activist, Ms. Braxton has raised public awareness for a variety of causes including autism, lupus, and heart disease. In 2007, Ms. Braxton became the International Spokesperson for the organization Autism Speaks and recently headlined their annual concert to raise funds for medical research on the disorder's potential causes and treatments. In 2010 Ms. Braxton revealed her struggle with lupus and become a dedicated advocate for organizations like Lupus LA. In 2013, Paste Magazine named Toni Braxton among its top 20 celebrity health activists for her collective work regarding lupus and autism. Ms. Braxton recently participated in The Heart Truth's Red Dress Collection 2013 Fashion Show. The Heart Truth campaign educates women on heart disease - the number one killer among women.



CYNDI LAUPER - Ambassador for the Arts and Human Rights Advocacy

A Grammy, Emmy and Tony award winning artist with 30 sterling years and global record sales in excess of 50 million, Cyndi Lauper has proven that she has the heart and soul to keep her legion of fans compelled by her every creative move. With her first album She’s So Unusual, Cyndi won a Grammy award for Best New Artist and became the first female artist in history to have four top-5 singles from a debut album. She has evolved into a richly multi-faceted renaissance woman who strikes a resonant chord with each project. The past year has proven to be another amazing period for this career artist as Lauper released her New York Times Best Selling autobiography – Cyndi Lauper: A Memoir – published by Simon & Schuster, wrote the Tony award winning original score for the smash hit Tony award winning best musical Kinky Boots, partnered with Mark Burnett on the docu-series, Cyndi Lauper: Still So Unusual that aired on WE tv, and continued her philanthropic work through her foundation, the True Colors Fund.



An unwavering advocate for equality long before she became famous, Cyndi Lauper co-founded the True Colors Fund in 2008 to further her commitment. The organization works to inspire everyone, especially straight people, to get involved in advancing equality for all through its Give a Damn Campaign and to bring an end to gay, lesbian, bisexual and transgender youth homelessness through its Forty to None Project. In addition, Ms. Lauper is the Honorary Chairperson and a co-founder of the True Colors Residence the first project of its kind to provide a permanent, supportive and secure home to formerly homeless LGBT youth in New York City. Ms. Lauper continues to be a tireless participant in the struggle to end the HIV/AIDS pandemic, including joining with Lady Gaga to be the spokespeople for the 2010 MAC Viva Glam Campaign and to educate woman about HIV/AIDS around the world.



LISA MARIE PRESLEY- Ambassador for the Arts and Advocacy

As the only child of Elvis Presley and Pricilla Presley, Lisa Marie Presley has been in the public eye since before she was born and was tasked with the daunting challenge of finding her own path while still maintaining her family connection and love for her southern roots. Since debuting as a singer-songwriter-composer in 2003, she has tenaciously grown as a respected musical artist. On June 12, 2005, Ms. Presley received recognition as ‘Favorite Female rock Vocalist’ from ASYM, the Association of Songwriters and Young Musicians. Her latest album, the 2012 released Storm & Grace, is a “raw, powerful country, folk and blues collection that finds her embracing her Southern roots and family name” states Rolling Stone Magazine. Ms. Presley debuted the album on several television programs across the USA including Good Morning America, American Idol, The Tonight Show with Jay Leno, Jimmy Kimmel Live, and a debut performance at the Grand Ole Opry. Critics have called it “Presley’s strongest album of her career; a moody masterpiece, exploring the demons and angels of her life to the tune of country-spiced downbeat pop.”



Continuing in her parent’s footsteps of advocacy and philanthropy, Ms. Presley has supported a variety of causes throughout her life from literacy and education to relief services for victims of natural disasters.



Ms. Presley co-founded the Literacy, Education and Ability Program (LEAP) a free program for children of all ages in Memphis, Tennessee. She is Chairperson of The Elvis Presley Charitable Foundation (EPCF), which continues Elvis' own tradition of community service and philanthropy. One of its programs, Presley Place, provides homeless families up to one year of rent-free housing, child day care, career and financial counseling, family management guidance and other tools to help them break the cycle of poverty and regain independence. She supports the Grammy Foundation’s Signature School Program which provides monetary grants to High School music programs across the USA. On June 24, 2011, Tennessee Governor Bill Haslam proclaimed a day of recognition for Lisa Marie Presley to honor her charitable efforts.



NIGEL LYTHGOE - Lifetime Ambassador for Arts Education

Throughout his career as an acclaimed dancer, choreographer, and television producer, Nigel Lythgoe has been a staunch advocate for arts education in schools, and for incorporating philanthropy into his productions. Dr. Lythgoe was one of the creative Executive Producers of the global franchise American Idol, which has earned to date 51 nominations and 6 Emmy Awards including the Academy’s highest honor, the ‘Governors Award’. Dr. Nigel Lythgoe has also created and produced numerous successful television programs including: Pop Idol, So You Think You Can Dance, American Idol, and Superstars of Dance.



Through the American Idol philanthropic program Idol Gives Back the show has raised nearly $200 Million for various charities around the world. In the summer of 2009, the U.K.'s University of Bedfordshire awarded Nigel Lythgoe with an honorary Doctor of Arts for his outstanding contribution to the performing arts in television. In 2011, Dr. Lythgoe received ‘The Rolex Dance Award’ for his efforts in successfully raising the public's awareness of dance education in America and throughout the world. Additionally, in November 2011, Dr. Lythgoe was awarded the International Emmy Founders Award, presented to him by Lady Gaga. Dr. Lythgoe joined forces with director Adam Shankman, Dancing with the Stars judge Carrie Ann Inaba, and actress Katie Holmes to found the Dizzy Feet Foundation a nonprofit organization that provides scholarships to talented young dancers, to elevate and standardize dance instruction in the U.S., and to expose youth in underprivileged communities to the joys of dance education. In that spirit, he created National Dance Day to promote the unity of dance and fitness for the entire country to enjoy.



MOBY - Ambassador for the Arts and Advocacy

Considered by many critics as one of the most important dance music figures of the early '90s, helping to bring electronic music to a mainstream audience both in the UK and in USA, MOBY is a singer-songwriter, musician, and DJ known for his electronic musical compositions, vegan lifestyle, and longtime support of animal rights. MOBY gained attention in the early 1990s with his electronic dance music, which experimented in the techno and breakbeat hardcore genres. With his fifth studio album, the electronica and house-influenced PLAY, he gained international success. Originally released in mid-1999 it re-entered the charts in early 2000 and became an unexpected hit, producing eight singles and selling over 10 million copies worldwide. Since then, MOBY has sold over 20 million albums worldwide and has co-written, produced, and remixed music for The Smashing Pumpkins, Michael Jackson, David Bowie, Daft Punk, Pet Shop Boys, Britney Spears, Public Enemy, Guns N' Roses, Metallica, and many more.



A longtime advocate for environmental preservation, the humane treatment of animals, and human rights, MOBY has contributed to various organizations including The Humane Society of the United States, SPCA, PETA, and MoveOn.org. In 2007, MOBY launched the website www.MobyGratis.com which licenses his music for free to non-profit and independent films, funneling a percentage of their revenue to The Humane Society of the United States. MOBY is a member of the Board of Directors of the Institute for Music and Neurologic Function (IMNF), a not-for-profit organization dedicated to advancing scientific inquiry on music and the brain, and to developing clinical treatments to benefit people of all ages. MOBY is a staunch advocate of “Network Neutrality”, (the principle that Internet service providers and governments should treat all data on the Internet equally), and in 2006 he testified before the United States House of Representatives committee debating the issue.



ERIC ROBERTS - Ambassador for the Arts and Animal Advocacy

Eric Roberts’ career spans over 30 years in the entertainment industry, earning him three Golden Globe Nominations and an Academy Award nomination for Best Actor in a Supporting Role. His breakthrough career began with the film King of the Gypsies, earning him a Golden Globe nomination for best actor debut. Mr. Roberts is credited in more than 150 film and television productions including blockbuster films such as The Cable Guy, Final Analysis, The Specialist, The Expendables, and The Dark Knight (which collectively grossed $533+ Million in box office sales worldwide). He is the father of actress Emma Roberts and older brother of actresses Julia Roberts and Lisa Roberts Gillan.



As a longtime vegan, environmentalist, and supporter for the humane treatment of animals, Mr. Roberts has dedicated his efforts and resources to various organizations including The Humane Society of the United States, The Genesis Awards, Precious Paws, Carrie Ann Inaba’s foundation ‘Best Friends’, Animal Alliance, and 600million.org.



About Artivist Awards

Founded in 2003, The ARTIVIST AWARDS honors artistic merit, celebrity advocates, community action, corporate CSR, raises support for charities across the USA, and is the only awards program affiliated with the UNITED NATIONS - Department of Public Information. The Artivist Awards is the only awards program dedicated to raising awareness for Humanity, Animals and the Environment through the Arts and Community Action. In 2012, ARTIVIST became an official NGO member of the UNITED NATIONS -Department of Public Information. Among the 7+ million NGOs operating worldwide, less than 1% are affiliated with the United Nations.



