Artizara Announces Free Shipping on US Orders over $100

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/06/2013 -- The challenge for many Muslim women living in the United States is that there are not many clothing options available that fulfill the modesty requirements of Islam. According to Islamic tradition, Muslim clothing must completely cover the woman’s body, from the head all the way to the ankle and the garments must not be so tight that they are form fitting. Artizara is the leader for Muslim clothing in the United States because of their fashion forward thinking, reasonable prices and exceptional selection.



Founded in 2004, Artizara provides Muslim men, women and children with all of the items of clothing they need to fulfill their religious obligations, from every day hijabs to very formal jilbabs and casual wear. Women especially find the clothing at Artizara helpful because most of the clothing available for women at Western retailers is not modest at all.



There are plenty of colors and styles to choose from, so women are not forced to accept clothes that they are not completely satisfied with.



The free shipping on orders over $100 will help American Muslim women get the clothing they need at a price they can afford. The prices at Artizara are competitive with the prices for clothing items that women find at traditional retailers, so women do not have to spend a fortune to follow their religious convictions.



The Muslim clothing was designed with Muslim women in mind and they are of the highest quality and always in modern fashions. Women that are not satisfied with the product can return or exchange the clothing for a refund, providing they follow the return/exchange instructions.



Artizara continues to lead the way in Muslim clothing in the United States and throughout the world. With their wide selection and reasonable prices, Artizara is the one stop shop for all of the clothing needs that a Muslim woman might have.



FOR MORE INFORMATION: Visit http://www.artizara.com or call (866) 278-4927.