Artizara Expands International Sales

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/04/2013 -- Muslim women have had an increasingly hard time buying clothing if they live in Western countries, as the cultural values of Western societies are so different from the Islamic values. Artizara is an American company that has risen to fill the void in the market by providing the highest quality Muslim garments available in the United States at prices that most Muslim women can afford. Because of its popularity among American customers, Artizara is pleased to announce that they have expanded the functionality of their site to make international sales much easier.



At Artizara Muslim women will find access to all of the traditional pieces that form the backbone of most Muslim wardrobes. All of the items are designed to provide Muslim women with clothing that provide the level of modesty that they want, while still offering style that will make the woman look good in the clothing. Most of the clothing at http://www.artizara.com is based on traditional Muslim designs, with a more modern twist. Colors and fabrics reflect similar trends in Western styles so that Muslim women do not feel out of place in professional or business settings.



International customers at http://www.artizara.com will find the site is easier to use than ever before, especially when it comes to making a purchase. The ability to change the currency used for the purchase eliminates the need to do complex currency conversion calculations so that customers almost any where in the world can make purchases in their native currency. The international shipping available through the site allows for delivery to more than 80 countries throughout the world with little additional cost.



Artizara is building a powerful brand and line of Muslim attire that appeals not just to women in the United States, but throughout the world as well. This high quality clothing can be purchased from almost any corner of the globe through the power of the internet.



FOR MORE INFORMATION: Visit http://www.artizara.com or call (866) 278-4927.