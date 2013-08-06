Artizara Expands Line to Include Silk Wrap Hijabs

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/06/2013 -- For many Muslim women, the hijab is the foundation garment for their entire ensemble. Outfits are chosen to match and compliment the hijab, so that the overall appearance is coordinated and looks good.



Artizara is pleased to announce a new addition to their hijab line: the silk wrap hijab. These new wraps add a level of style and sophistication that many of the other hijabs did not have, and Muslim women will love the way they look in the new wraps.



Artizara was founded in 2004 as a retailer for clothing that was appropriate for the Islamic tradition, with the added caveat that the clothing be fashionable for the woman wearing it. Over the years Artizara has launched several new clothing lines and expanded their offerings so that Muslim women can find all of their clothing needs in a single online shop. From formal wear to t-shirts, Artizara has the garments that Muslim women are looking for.



The silk wrap hijabs are a step up from many of the other styles, because they are for use on special occasions or as part of a professional woman’s wardrobe. Other hijab styles at Artizara are perfect for every day use, but can seem ordinary. These new silk wraps are slightly longer than the other hijabs, adding color to an ensemble and allowing the wrap to act as an accessory and not something that was simply added to the outfit. The hijab has the chance to stand out and make a statement about the woman’s personality, while allowing the woman to conform to the principles of modesty found in Islam. The wraps can be beaded or embroidered, making the silk wraps a perfect choice to go with any of the formal dresses that Artizara has to offer.



The hijab is an essential piece of the Muslim woman’s wardrobe, but that piece does not have to be bland or boring. The silk hijabs that Artizara offers its customers bring a level of elegance and sophistication that other hijabs cannot bring.



FOR MORE INFORMATION: Visit http://www.artizara.com or call (866) 278-4927.