Artizara Launches Palestinian Collection

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/14/2013 -- The style of dress in the Muslim world is as varied as it is in the rest of the world, and though there are some common themes, each region brings its own designs, colors and textures to their dresses. Artizara is the leading designer and retailer for Muslim dresses in the United States, and they offer a huge selection of the best designs for women who wish to dress in traditional garments. The launch of the Palestinian Collection brings another level of class and sophistication to Artizara’s inventory.



The chief concern that most Muslim women have with their dresses is that they cannot find suitable attire in Western stores. For a Muslim dresses must cover the entire body and it cannot be form fitting or too sheer. This runs contrary to trends in Western clothing, and so Muslim women were forced into wearing clothes that were not flattering and did not look good. Artizara has made the commitment to bring Muslim dresses into line with contemporary fashion, and give Muslim women a stylish alternative.



The Palestinian Collection includes a variety of Muslim dresses that are perfect for formal events. The fabrics, like silk and chiffon, are the same as fabrics used in Western designer clothing, but the Palestinian Collection conforms to the idea of modesty in clothing. The colors are a range of muted pastels and subtle tones that can compliment a woman’s face and make her stand out from the crowd. The included hijabs mean that women do not have to search for a hijab to match their Muslim dresses.



The Palestinian Collection is a huge collection of the best Muslim dresses on the market today, and women will find a dress suitable for any occasion at Artizara. The affordable pricing and selection make Artizara the go-to shop for dresses online.



FOR MORE INFORMATION: Visit http://www.artizara.com or call (866) 278-4927.