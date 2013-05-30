Artizara Now Offering 100% Money Back Guarantee

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/30/2013 -- In 2004, Sarah Ansari and Asra Razzaque noticed disturbing trends in Muslim clothing: the garments available were not fashionable and did not reflect the personality of the women wearing it. At that moment, Artizara was born as a forward thinking Muslim clothing retailer that would challenge traditional views about what Muslim clothing looked like. Now as a leader in all aspects of Muslim clothing, Artizara is now offering a money back guarantee on all retail clothing purchases.



Artizara provides Muslim clothing at affordable prices for Muslim men, women and children. The clothing at Artizara is competitively priced with what shoppers would find at a traditional retailer, while adhering to the religious values of Islam. From hijabs to jilbabs, skirts to t-shirts, Artizara has a huge selection of clothing for any occasion. The clothing is versatile enough to be worn as casual wear or formal wear and anyone looking for Muslim clothing at Artizara will be able to find what they need.



The money back guarantee on Artizara’s Muslim clothing is very simple. If the customer purchases Muslim clothing for themselves, or as a gift, they have 30 days to evaluate the clothing. If the customer is dissatisfied with the garment in any way, they may return the clothing, unlaundered, in its original packaging for a full refund. The staff at Artizara is confident that their Muslim clothing will exceed the expectations of their customers, and they will do what it takes to make the customer happy.



Muslim clothing is hard to find at traditional department stores, and Artizara is a leading company trying to fill that void. With their money back guarantee, Artizara gives customers peace of mind that their money will be spent on clothing that they will love, and that the clothing they buy will meet the religious values they hold so dear.



For More Information: Visit www.artizara.com or call (866) 278-4927.