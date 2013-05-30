Artizara Now Offering Free Shipping on US Orders over 100

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/30/2013 -- Women who are seeking Islamic clothing often face problems: the clothing that they have to choose from is not stylish or flattering. In 2004, Sarah Ansari and Asra Razzaque decided to found Artizara in order to provide Islamic clothing that is both modest and fashionable. As Ansari says, “Islam is beautiful, and dressing modestly is cool”, and Artizara provides Muslim women with a wide variety of Islamic clothing options that reflects the vision of its founders. Artizara works hard to offer Muslim women Islamic clothing choices that are competitively priced with what they can find in department stores, so the price of maintaining a modest appearance does not have to break the bank.



Artizara has a full range of Islamic clothing selections for women, men and children. The traditional hijabs come in every style imaginable, and the colors are coordinated with the rest of the Islamic clothing at Artizara, so that women can find a hijab that looks good with their other clothing choices.



In addition to the hijabs, Artizara offers more casual wear for the active Muslim woman. Traditional t-shirts do not follow the modesty rules of Islamic clothing, so women wishing to stay modest were left with few choices. The t-shirts are much longer than other shirts, coming to mid-thigh, and, while stylish, are not so form fitting as to violate the religious rules of Islamic clothing.



For more formal occasions, Artizara has several options for Islamic clothing. The maxi dresses and jilbabs are colorful, with a variety of print styles. These formal dresses are made of high quality material that look terrific for work or a night out.



With free shipping, Muslim women in the United States are now able to get access to affordable Islamic clothing that is both modest and fashionable through Artizara. The full selection of Islamic wear for men, women and children, makes Artizara a one stop shop for all Islamic clothing needs.



For more information: Visit www.artizara.com or call (866) 278-4927.