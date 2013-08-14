Artizara Offering New Colors for Ramadan

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/14/2013 -- Ramadan is a holy time for Muslims all over the globe, and getting the right Muslim clothing for the holiday can be a pain, especially for women. The clothes need to be modest and conform to the tenets of the faith, but women still want to be able to look good in the things that they wear. At http://www.artizara.com women will find the solution to their clothing needs.



One of the biggest complaints about traditional Muslim clothing is that it is too bland and too sterile for modern society. While a plain dress might work well for a housewife in Baghdad, a professional woman in London needs something a little more stylish. The clothes offered at http://www.artizara.com were created with that style in mind. The clothes are designed with both form and function from the beginning, taking into account the need for modesty and skin covering, while bringing in the trendiest colors, designs and fabrics. Women will find that they can get clothing for all occasions, from casual to formal, at Artizara, and all of the clothing conforms to the dressing restrictions of Islam.



For Ramadan, Artizara has introduced a new line of colors and fabrics. With temperatures rising, it is important for women to stay cool in their clothing, and Artizara has Muslim clothing that breathes. The colors for the Ramadan line are bright and vibrant, but not distracting. They give the appearance of youth and vitality and let Muslim women participate in all of the activities of the Ramadan period without the need to change clothes.



About Artizara

Artizara has been one of the leaders in Muslim clothing design and sales for nearly a decade. Their commitment to providing the best quality clothes at affordable prices makes Artizara a destination for any Muslim woman looking to add to her wardrobe. Go to http://www.artizara.com and see all of the new styles that they have for Ramadan or check out the many other clothing choices available.



FOR MORE INFORMATION: Visit http://www.artizara.com or call (866) 278-4927.