Artizara Offers $10 Off

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/14/2013 -- Shopping for new clothes is fun and exciting, especially for most young girls. There is the chance to try on new things and to emulate the models and stars that they see on television. Many Muslim girls have not been able to experience the same thrill because the religious restrictions on their dress has limited what they have to choose from. Too often these young women have been saddled with shapeless and unflattering dresses that are several sizes too big just because they are the only garments that conform to the rules of modesty. Artizara, the leading designer for Islamic clothing for women, has the selection and prices that will make shopping for new clothes as exciting for young Muslim women as it is for their Western counterparts



The most important feature of Islamic clothing for women is that it must be modest. This means that the clothing cannot show skin other than the hands and the face. It means that the clothing cannot be tight fitting and the materials cannot be sheer. These restrictions are hard to follow in large department stores, so to find the best clothing, Muslim women must shop online.



About Artizara

Since 2004, Artizara has tried to make the process of shopping for Islamic clothing for women and men much less painful. They have a full selection of the best traditional clothes, such as hijabs and jilbabs, as well as tunic dresses and maxi dresses that can be used in professional and business settings. Muslim women can find a garment for any occasion with Artizara’s wide selection, and the pricing is very similar to what one would find at a similar department store.



Artizara is pleased to announce that they are making their clothing more affordable than ever with $10 off the first purchase over $40. This gives women an incentive to buy their Islamic clothing for women at Artizara and see what this online retailer has to offer. Their return policy is lenient enough that there is no reason why Muslim women should not try to find the clothing that they want at Artizara.



FOR MORE INFORMATION: Visit http://www.artizara.com or call (866) 278-4927.