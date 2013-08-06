Artizara Offers $40 off the Purchase of Two Dresses

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/06/2013 -- When it comes to finding suitable dresses, many Muslim women have two equally bad choices. First, they can try to shop at a traditional department store, where they are not likely to find what they are looking for, and if they do find something that might work, the dress is not very flattering.



Second, they can shop at a Muslim clothing boutique, but then they have to pay the high prices associated with shopping at a niche store. Since 2004, Artizara has been providing Muslim women with a third option, to get the dress they want at a price they can afford.



Artizara is a leading Muslim clothing company in the United States and the garments they provide Muslim women are of the highest quality. Each garment is designed with modern fashion trends in mind, so the styles do not seem outdated. The Muslim dresses and other garments all conform to the Islamic standards of modesty, unlike almost any dress that can be found in a Western department store.



Artizara is now pleased to announce that they have discounted their already low prices with the $40 off the purchase of two dresses promotion. Muslim women can get two Muslim dresses , for two different occasions, and still save money. Because of the number of styles and colors available, there are plenty of options to choose from, and women are likely to find something that will fit their tastes. Most of the dresses also come with an attached hijab that has been preselected because it matches the dress, thus saving the need to make a separate hijab purchase.



With their large inventory and reasonable prices, Artizara is poised to continue their dominance of the Muslim clothing market in the United States. The Muslim dresses at Artizara are second to none and the prices are well within the reach of most women.



FOR MORE INFORMATION: Visit http://www.artizara.com or call (866) 278-4927.