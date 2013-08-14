Artizara Puts Hijabs on Sale Now

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/14/2013 -- The biggest staple of a Muslim woman’s wardrobe are the hijabs that she wears every day. These head coverings are part of the traditional Muslim dress code that requires women to keep all of their bodies covered except for their face and hands when they are in public. For this reason, Muslim women need to have several hijabs in their wardrobe, or they will not have head coverings that match their outfits or have clean head coverings when they need one. To help make the cost of getting all of the hijabs a Muslim woman needs for an affordable price, Artizara has placed their entire line of hijabs and other head coverings on sale.



With head coverings, Muslim women have several different options. They can choose to go with the simple Al Amira design. This is a skull cap that has a long scarf that wraps around the head. This is a popular choice for women on the go and Muslim women who do not want to have to spend a lot of time getting their hijabs ready to go. On the other hand are the Shyla hijabs, which are little more than a long piece of cloth that is wrapped around the head. Muslim women can design their Shyla hijab however they want, and it can be personalized with pins and decorations to match the personality of the woman. The only problem is that a Shyla hijab takes a considerable amount of time to put on. The compromise is to use a Mona hijab, which has the skull cap to keep the hijabs in place, but also has a long enough scarf that it can be tailored to the tastes of the woman wearing it.



Artizara understands that hijabs are something that every woman needs, and they have one of the largest selections on the internet. Women will find hijabs of all types, designs and materials to meet whatever needs they might have. With the discounts that are now available on their hijabs, Artizara continues to provide Muslim women with quality goods at affordable prices.



FOR MORE INFORMATION: Visit http://www.artizara.com or call (866) 278-4927.