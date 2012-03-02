‘Artlimits’ Makes Beautiful Limited Editions of Artwork Accessible for Art Lovers Everywhere

Istanbul, Turkey -- (SBWIRE) --03/02/2012 -- Beautiful artwork can do more than just liven up the walls of a home—each piece can make the homeowner feel a variety of emotions ranging from happiness to relaxation and more.



Askin Suzener understands these feelings; he has spent the past 20 years traveling the world as part of his work, always taking the time to visit local art museums and galleries. Whenever he could, he tried to purchase affordable contemporary art that he could bring home with him to display on his walls; each one reminding him of his time spent in that city.



In an effort to help provide attractive art for everyone around the world, Suzener founded his own website, www.artlimits.com, an online art gallery that features the work of emerging artists from all over the world.



Since its debut, the website has gotten a lot of attention for its wide selection of limited edition art prints.



“We offer the enumerated limited editions artworks together with the certificates stating that they are unique and will not be edited more than the specified number, reaching to collectors and art lovers via Artlimits,” said founder and curator Suzener.



“I think just a piece of artwork can change anything; it can make you happy, sad, rich, or hippie. That's why I am collecting works for people who have passion for art.”



Using the website is easy; the only difficult part might be deciding which museum quality print to purchase first! Visitors to the site may select “Our Collection” to view everything that is currently available, or “Artists” to see specific works by the dozens of artists who are featured on the site.



Art fans can also narrow down their selections by price, color, or category, which includes digital art, photography, and illustration.



For example, selecting “$50 Editions” brings up another page with images of the available prints in this price range, including “11 Folks” by Masato Kato, “Christian Dior” by Masaki Mizuno, “Smoke” by Mark Mawson, and “Killing Me Softly” by Anna Simeonoff. Clicking on each image will bring up more details about the print, including size selections, pricing and artist’s notes.



The website also features a frequently asked questions section, which answers many of the common inquires customers may have, including how the prints are made, what “edition” means in relation to artwork, and how each print comes with a signed and numbered Artlimits Certificate of Authenticity.



About Artlimits

Artlimits is an online gallery that targets art lovers in different time zones, in different cultures and who have different tastes, but who all live with one passion: art. The website features a variety of contemporary art prints as limited editions, each paired with a signed and numbered certificate. For more information, please visit http://www.artlimits.com