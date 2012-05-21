Los Angeles, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/21/2012 -- MuzArt World Foundation and Right to Succeed will host the ‘Arts 4 Life’ exhibit, recognizing LA Contemporary Urban Street Artists, opening Saturday June 9 at the Jeanie Madsen Gallery of Santa Moncia. All proceeds from opening night will benefit MuzArt World Foundation & Right To Succeed – nonprofit organizations that provide quality arts education to underfunded public schools. Additionally, the Arts 4 Life exhibit will include works by 24 students, grades 9-11 from the Los Angeles School of Global Study.



The exhibit features works by nine highly acclaimed street artists: John Park, Michael Pucak, Mimi Yoon, Max Neutra, SV Williams, Donna Trousdale, Christina Angelina, L. Croskey, and The Art of Chase. The show offers works for sale and for silent auction, commissioned by Muzart World Foundation and Right to Succeed. Live painting will be sponsored by Bluecanvas Magazine and auctioned off.



The MuzArt World Foundation & Right To Succeed programs provide non-government endowment funds which pay for music & arts education in public schools. Both programs are proud to host the work of these fine street artists and their Public School counterparts.



Saturday, June 9



VIP Preview, Exhibition Opening and Silent Auction:

Press and VIP Preview 6:00pm -7:00pm

Exhibition Opening 7:00pm – 10:00pm



VIP Opening Night Highlights



- Artist meet and greet

- Preview of all works for sale

- Hosted bar, music performed by DJ Vince Argentine



Saturday, June 9



Public Exhibition Opening: 7:00pm - 10:00pm

Public Opening Night Highlights:



- Artists in attendance

- All Works for sale

- Hosted bar, music performed by DJ’s Vince Argentine, Richard Priest, and Dan Onaquest.

- Live painting by John Park, Mimi Yoon, and Michael Pucak



Where:

Jeanie Madsen Gallery

1431 Ocean Ave

Santa Monica, CA 90401



Presented by:

MuzArt World Foundation (http://www.muzartworld.org)

Right to Succeed (http://www.righttosucceed.org)



Sponsors:

Bluecanvas Magazine

Robert Renzoni Vineyards

Mocap Militia



"The only way we will see change in the world, is if we all do our part to make it happen."