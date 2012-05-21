Proceeds from June 9 – benefit MuzArt World Foundation - a non-profit working to keep music and art programs in public school districts
Los Angeles, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/21/2012 -- MuzArt World Foundation and Right to Succeed will host the ‘Arts 4 Life’ exhibit, recognizing LA Contemporary Urban Street Artists, opening Saturday June 9 at the Jeanie Madsen Gallery of Santa Moncia. All proceeds from opening night will benefit MuzArt World Foundation & Right To Succeed – nonprofit organizations that provide quality arts education to underfunded public schools. Additionally, the Arts 4 Life exhibit will include works by 24 students, grades 9-11 from the Los Angeles School of Global Study.
The exhibit features works by nine highly acclaimed street artists: John Park, Michael Pucak, Mimi Yoon, Max Neutra, SV Williams, Donna Trousdale, Christina Angelina, L. Croskey, and The Art of Chase. The show offers works for sale and for silent auction, commissioned by Muzart World Foundation and Right to Succeed. Live painting will be sponsored by Bluecanvas Magazine and auctioned off.
The MuzArt World Foundation & Right To Succeed programs provide non-government endowment funds which pay for music & arts education in public schools. Both programs are proud to host the work of these fine street artists and their Public School counterparts.
Saturday, June 9
VIP Preview, Exhibition Opening and Silent Auction:
Press and VIP Preview 6:00pm -7:00pm
Exhibition Opening 7:00pm – 10:00pm
VIP Opening Night Highlights
- Artist meet and greet
- Preview of all works for sale
- Hosted bar, music performed by DJ Vince Argentine
Saturday, June 9
Public Exhibition Opening: 7:00pm - 10:00pm
Public Opening Night Highlights:
- Artists in attendance
- All Works for sale
- Hosted bar, music performed by DJ’s Vince Argentine, Richard Priest, and Dan Onaquest.
- Live painting by John Park, Mimi Yoon, and Michael Pucak
Where:
Jeanie Madsen Gallery
1431 Ocean Ave
Santa Monica, CA 90401
Presented by:
MuzArt World Foundation (http://www.muzartworld.org)
Right to Succeed (http://www.righttosucceed.org)
Sponsors:
Bluecanvas Magazine
Robert Renzoni Vineyards
Mocap Militia
"The only way we will see change in the world, is if we all do our part to make it happen."