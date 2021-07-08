Arts Festival to Return to Coconut Grove in 2022

Miami, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/08/2021 -- CGAF started in 1963 and is produced by Coconut Grove Arts and Historical Association, a nonprofit that assists art programs across South Florida. The Association is known to give out many scholarships to students in fine arts programs and truly cares for the art and artists of the Coconut Grove Community.



Over time, the festival grew to be a South Florida staple with art vendors and food stands that are famous across the state and beyond. Since the festival is so beloved, Miami city officials decided to put it off until it could be full capacity, making 2022 a perfect time to give it another go. In the past, the festival was only two days long, but they have added an extra day to celebrate its return with a higher number of art vendors.



Staying in a Coconut Grove vacation rental is the perfect way to get immersed in the experience. You'll be a few short steps away from the fun! For those who buy tickets, you will be able to experience live-action art activations and even have the opportunity to make art of your own. Art will be a fully immersive experience - patrons will be able to see exactly how the art is made from beginning to end, playing on sensory functions.