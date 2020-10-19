Harrisburg, NC -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/19/2020 -- Arts Global Market Report 2020-30: Covid 19 Impact And Recovery



The Market Insights Reports has added a new statistical market report to its repository titled as, Arts Market. It provides the industry overview with market growth analysis with a historical & futuristic perspective for the following parameters; cost, revenue, demands, and supply data (as applicable). Furthermore, the report also sheds light on recent developments and technological platforms, in addition to distinctive tools, and methodologies that will help to propel the performance of industries. The report also presents forecasts for Arts investments from 2020 to 2030.



The global arts market is expected to decline from $432.3 billion in 2019 to $418.2 billion in 2020 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of -3.3%. The decline is mainly due to economic slowdown across countries owing to the COVID-19 outbreak and the measures to contain it. The market is then expected to recover and grow at a CAGR of 8% from 2021 and reach $520.6 billion in 2023.



Top Leading Companies of Global Arts Market are Smithsonian Institution; Cirque du Soleil; The Paris Opera Ballet; WWE; The Metropolitan Opera Association and others.



Recent Development:



February 25, 2020, The Smithsonian announced their Open Access policy: this landmark OA initiative releases 2.8 million images into the public domain, making countless collections across the Smithsonian available to Wikimedia projects.



Market Insights:



Western Europe was the largest region in the global arts market, accounting for 32% of the market in 2019. Asia Pacific was the second largest region accounting for 31% of the global arts market. Africa was the smallest region in the global arts market.



Art organizers are using augmented reality (AR) technology to create real world experience for customers. Augmented reality is the integration of digital information with the user's environment in real time. Museums and zoos are now using augmented reality as a tool to educate and entertain the audience by creating a visual tour guide and displaying 3D content in a real-world camera views. For instance, Cleveland Museum of Art is using augmented reality technology to let users interact and access the most current and comprehensive information about every piece of artwork in the museum. In Acropolis Museum in Athens, Greece, the team used AR technology to bring a collection of architectural and sculptural remains to life.



The arts services market consists of sales of arts services and related goods by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that operate facilities or provide services for cultural, entertainment and recreational interests such as producing live performances or events and preserving and exhibiting objects of the art-related interests of patrons. Revenues in this market include entry fees to theatres and art galleries and royalties



Geographically, this report is segmented into several key Regions, with sales, revenue, Market Share (%) and Growth Rate (%) of Arts in these regions, from 2015 to 2020(forecast), covering Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.



Furthermore, the report provides a detailed analysis of the global Arts market with an analysis of market size by value and volume. Along with this, an analysis of the penetration rate and the average revenue generated per user (ARPU) in the market has also been done. The report also includes a detailed analysis of the global Arts market by countries, comprising of its market by value, volume, and ARPU and penetration rate.



Note: All the reports that we list have been tracking the impact of COVID-19 the market. Both upstream and downstream of the entire supplychain has been accounted for while doing this. Also, where possible, we will provide an additional COVID-19 update supplement/report to the report in Q3, please check for with the sales team.



