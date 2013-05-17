Artusa Law Firm Announces New Criminal Law Microsite

Hackensack, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/17/2013 -- Artusa Law Firm announces a new microsite dedicated to criminal defense and traffic law in Bergen County, New Jersey. The new site, http://www.bergencountycriminallaw.com/, highlights the law firm's work in these two areas, helping those in Bergen County or Passaic County who are accused of offenses create strong defenses.



Attorney Santo V. Artusa Jr. is the founder of the Artusa Law Firm. Attorney Artusa graduated from West Virginia University and earned his law degree from Rutgers. The firm, which handles many aspects of law including personal injury, family law and criminal defense, serves people throughout the state of New Jersey.



Criminal Defense Attorney



With the new microsite, Attorney Santo V. Artusa Jr., provides valuable information about criminal defense in the state of New Jersey. This includes help for those accused of assault, domestic violence and drug cases. In each of these situations, a strong defense protects the accused against stiff penalties and the potential for jail time.



The Artusa Law Firm also handles juvenile criminal defense. These cases are handled differently, as they do not go through the traditional court system. Juveniles are tried in front of a judge, not a jury, and they may not be offered bail. Attorney Artusa's understanding of this process and the juvenile courts proves a valuable asset to young people accused of crimes.



Traffic Defense Attorney



The microsite also focuses on traffic defense. Those who are accused of traffic violations in New Jersey face points and charges on their licenses, and may even lose their license and the right to drive. Attorney Artusa helps these individuals fight to protect their right to drive and avoid unnecessary penalties or points.



The Artusa Law Firm's new site is powered through Avvo Ignite. It offers tips and advice about these two areas of law, as well as up-to-date New Jersey criminal law news. Social media connectivity makes the site user-friendly and allows visitors to easily share posts via Facebook, Google+, LinkedIn and Twitter.



The Artusa Law Firm is located at 21 Main Street, Suite 309 in Hackensack, New Jersey, 07601. For more information call them at 201-706-7910 or visit the new microsite at http://www.bergencountycriminallaw.com/.