ArtWarz: A Game to Teach Art Launches Kickstarter Campaign

Juarez, Mexico -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/03/2021 -- ArtWarz is an all-new game created by a seasoned teacher Mark Diaz, and it is designed to teach people how to draw, paint and animate like a pro . Aspiring artists and animators playing this game will be taught by experts who have worked in Ubisoft, Blizzard, Naruto, etc. To introduce this project to the world, Mark Diaz has recently launched a crowdfunding campaign on Kickstarter, and the Mexican teacher is welcoming generous support and backing. The gamified platform is designed to make learning more fun, and it is already getting a phenomenal response.



"ArtWarz is a gamified platform that will make learning how to draw, paint, and animate feel like playing a game." Said Mark Diaz, while introducing this project to the Kickstarter community. "Over the years as a teacher, I have proudly helped more than 100,000 students from around the world, and I am pleased to announce that this project will make learning art more fun than ever before." He added. Mark specializes in rapid learning techniques with a result-oriented approach.



The Kickstarter Campaign is located on the web at: www.kickstarter.com/projects/2danimation101/artwarz and backers from around the world can become a part of this project by making generous pledges and donations. Moreover, the goal of this Kickstarter campaign is to raise a sum of $13,719 and Mark is offering a wide range of rewards for the backers. Furthermore, more details are available on the Kickstarter campaign page of the project.



About Mark Diaz

Mark Diaz is an expert teacher and the founder of 2DAnimation101, a Mexico based gamified platform that has launched a new video game to teach art. The game is called ArtWarz, and it will help players quickly learn and master the skills of drawing, painting, and animation. The project is currently being crowdfunded on Kickstarter and Mark is welcoming generous support and backing.



