Aruba Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARUN) Investor Alert: Investigation over Potential Breaches of Fiduciary Duties

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/20/2013 -- An investigation on behalf of current long-term stockholders of shares of Aruba Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARUN) was announced concerning whether certain Aruba Networks officers and directors possibly breached their fiduciary duties in connection with certain statements.



The investigation by a law firm concerns whether certain Aruba Networks officers and directors breached their fiduciary duties and caused damage to the company and its shareholders by, among other things, failing to implement adequate internal controls.



Aruba Networks, Inc. reported that its Total Revenue rose from $396.52 million for the 12 months period that ended on July 31, 2011 to $516.77 million for the 12 months period that ended on July 31, 2012. However, its respective Net Income of $70.69 million for the 12 months period that ended on July 31, 2011 declined to a Net Loss of $8.85 million for the 12 months period that ended on July 31, 2012.



Shares of Aruba Networks, Inc. declined from almost $36 per share in April 2011 to slightly under $13 per share in July 2012.



Then Aruba Networks, Inc. reported that its quarterly Revenue rose from $144.48 million for the quarter that ended on Oct. 31, 2012 to $155.36 million for the quarter that ended on Jan. 31, 2013 and that its Net Loss of $0.83 million for the quarter that ended on Oct. 31, 2012 turned into a quarterly Net Income of $4.99 million for the quarter that ended on Jan. 31, 2013.



Shares of Aruba Networks, Inc. rose from under $13 in July 2012 to as high as over $26 per share in March 2013.



On May 7, 2013, Aruba Networks, Inc. announced its preliminary fiscal third quarter 2013 results and on May 16, 2013, after the close of the market, it announced its third quarter financial results.



Shares of Aruba Networks, Inc. declined from $22.10 per share on May 6, 2013, to $16.78 per share on May 7, 2013, respectively $12.505 on May 17, 2013.



