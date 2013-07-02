Aruba Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARUN) Investor Alert: Lawsuit Deadline Coming Up on July 22

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/02/2013 -- A deadline is coming up on July 22, 2013 in the lawsuit filed for investors of Aruba Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARUN) over alleged securities laws violations by Aruba Networks in connection certain allegedly false and misleading statements.



According to the complaint filed in the U.S. District Court for Northern District of California the plaintiff alleges on behalf of purchasers of Aruba Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARUN) between May 17, 2012 and May 16, 2013, that Aruba Networks, Inc. and certain of its officers and directors violated Sections 10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and Rule 10b-5 promulgated thereunder.



More specifically, the plaintiff alleges that the defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that Aruba Networks, Inc. did not hold a competitive advantage over Cisco Systems, Inc. , that Aruba Networks, Inc. was well aware of the weaknesses in its marketing abilities given the "bundling" advantages that Cisco Systems, Inc. held over Aruba, that Cisco Systems’ bundling practices would greatly undermine Aruba Networks’ market share and overall success rate in signing contracts with clients, and that as a result of the above, Aruba Networks’ financial statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.



On May 7, 2013, Aruba Networks, Inc. announced its preliminary fiscal third quarter 2013 results and lowered its previously stated revenue guidance.



Shares of Aruba Networks, Inc. declined from $22.10 per share on May 6, 2013, to $16.78 per share on May 7, 2013.



On May 16, 2013, after the close of the market, it announced its third quarter financial results.



Shares of Aruba Networks, Inc. declined to $12.505 on May 17, 2013.



On July 1, 2013, NASDAQ:ARUN shares closed at $15.49 per share.



