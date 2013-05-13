Aruba Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARUN) Investor Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Securities Laws

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/13/2013 -- An investigation on behalf of investors of Aruba Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARUN) shares over potential securities laws violations by Aruba Networks and certain of its directors and officers in connection certain financial statements was announced.



Investors who purchased shares of Aruba Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARUN), have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail(at)shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigation by a law firm focuses on possible claims on behalf of purchasers of the securities of Aruba Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARUN) concerning whether a series of statements by Aruba Networks regarding its business, its prospects and its operations were materially false and misleading at the time they were made.



Aruba Networks, Inc. reported that its Total Revenue rose from $396.52 million for the 12 months period that ended on July 31, 2011 to $516.77 million for the 12 months period that ended on July 31, 2012. However, its respective Net Income of $70.69 million for the 12 months period that ended on July 31, 2011 declined to a Net Loss of $8.85 million for the 12 months period that ended on July 31, 2012.



Shares of Aruba Networks, Inc. declined from almost $36 per share in April 2011 to slightly under $13 per share in July 2012.



Aruba Networks, Inc. reported that its quarterly Revenue rose from $144.48 million for the quarter that ended on Oct. 31, 2012 to $155.36 million for the quarter that ended on Jan. 31, 2013 and that its Net Loss of $0.83 million for the quarter that ended on Oct. 31, 2012 turned into a quarterly Net Income of $4.99 million for the quarter that ended on Jan. 31, 2013.



Shares of Aruba Networks, Inc. rose from under $13 in July 2012 to as high as over $26 per share in March 2013.



Then on May 7, 2013, Aruba Networks, Inc. announced its preliminary fiscal third quarter 2013 results.



Shares of Aruba Networks, Inc. declined from $22.10 per share on May 6, 2013, to $16.78 per share on May 7, 2013.



On May 10, 2013, NASDAQ:ARUN shares closed at $17.28 per share.



Those who purchased shares of Aruba Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARUN), have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation.



Contact:

Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

Jacob Rosenfeld

3111 Camino Del Rio North - Suite 423

92108 San Diego

Phone: +1-(858)-779-1554

Fax: +1-(858)-605-5739

mail@shareholdersfoundation.com