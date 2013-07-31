Aruba Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARUN) Long Term Investor Alert: Investigation over Possible Wrongdoing

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/31/2013 -- An investigation on behalf of investors, who currently hold shares of Aruba Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARUN), was announced concerning whether certain directors and officers of Aruba Networks, Inc. breached their fiduciary duties in connection certain statements made between May 17, 2012 and May 16, 2013.



Investors who are current long term investors in Aruba Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARUN shares, have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail(at)shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigation by a law firm for current long term investors in Aruba Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARUN) stocks follows a lawsuit filed earlier against Aruba Networks, Inc. over alleged securities laws violations. The investigation on behalf of current long term investors in Aruba Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARUN) stocks concerns whether certain Aruba Networks officers and directors are liable in connection with the allegations made in that lawsuit.



According to that complaint filed in the U.S. District Court for Northern District of California the plaintiff alleges that Aruba Networks, Inc. violated Sections 10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and Rule 10b-5 promulgated thereunder. More specifically, the plaintiff alleges that the defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that Aruba Networks, Inc. did not hold a competitive advantage over Cisco Systems, Inc. , that Aruba Networks, Inc. was well aware of the weaknesses in its marketing abilities given the "bundling" advantages that Cisco Systems, Inc. held over Aruba, that Cisco Systems’ bundling practices would greatly undermine Aruba Networks’ market share and overall success rate in signing contracts with clients, and that as a result of the above, Aruba Networks’ financial statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.



On May 7, 2013, Aruba Networks, Inc. announced its preliminary fiscal third quarter 2013 results and lowered its previously stated revenue guidance. Shares of Aruba Networks, Inc. declined from $22.10 per share on May 6, 2013, to $16.78 per share on May 7, 2013.



On May 16, 2013, after the close of the market, it announced its third quarter financial results. Shares of Aruba Networks, Inc. declined to $12.505 on May 17, 2013.



On July 30, 2013, NASDAQ:ARUN shares closed at $17.83 per share.



