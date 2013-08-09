Arvixe Announces First Month's Hosting for One Cent

Aliso Viejo, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/09/2013 -- A new 20% off and one cent first month web hosting Arvixe coupon is available for those who purchase a web hosting domain from Arvixe. This 20% off discount can be applied to any web hosting plan Arvixe offers. This discount can help small businesses obtain the web services they need.



Arvixe was founded in 2003 in San Luis Obispo, California and is now established in both Houston and Dallas, Texas. Arvixe offers web hosting plants that start as little as $4 per month and provides complete power backup to avoid downtime. Using multiple Tier 1 telecom providers and a direct internet connection, Arvixe strives to maintain maximum efficiency and continuous online presence for their customers.



Arvixe provides two tiers of Linux web hosting plans, Personal Class and Personal Class Pro. Each plan offers unlimited monthly data transfer, disk space and data transfer. Plus, a free domain for life, unlimited FTP accounts, subdomains and domain aliases. In addition, Arvixe offers a HTML editor, single click website builder and much, much more on both tiers.



The Personal Class plan is available for $4 per month while Personal Class Pro is available for $7 per month. There are additional a la carte options that include a dedicated IP address, shared or private Servlet/Tomcat/JSP and ASP.NET webhosting . In addition to the two standard plans, Arvixe also provides a Business Class web hosting plan for $22 per month and virtual private servers (VPS) for $40 per month.



For more information about the 20% off Arvixe discount of their webhosting plans, visit HostCabbie.com.



Greg Donahue

Host Cabbie

Aliso Viejo, CA, USA

contact@hostcabbie.com

http://www.hostcabbie.com