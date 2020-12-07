New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/07/2020 -- The AR/VR in Healthcare Market is estimated to reach USD 7.05 Billion by 2026, according to a new report by Reports and Data. This can be mainly associated with the rising demand for innovative diagnostic techniques, neurological disorders, and increasing disease awareness. Based on statistics, the advancement in the field of information technology such as laptop, computer, internet connectivity and mobile applications, is also a significant factor stimulating market demand. The healthcare industry has transformed with the adoption of the technology for the virtual training of surgeons for complicated surgeries, phobia buster in mental health treatment, 3D operating room simulations, and chronic pain management. They also play an essential role in EMDR (Eye Movement Desensitization and Reprocessing) therapy that allows for reframing traumatic memories through specific eye movements.



The report further estimates the market scenario in context with the COVID-19 pandemic. The report analyses the current market scenario along with the effects of the COVID-19 on the present and future scenario. The report also focuses on the key changes, progress, or hurdles due to the COVID-19 pandemic.



The report offers a comprehensive overview of the competitive landscape of the AR/VR in Healthcare industry. The competitive landscape includes extensive profiling and overview of prominent players of the AR/VR in Healthcare industry. The report studies the following companies in detail: Microsoft, Google, Mindmaze, DAQRI, Psious, CAE Healthcare, Medical Realities, Atheer, Augmedix , Oculus VR, Firsthand Technology, Siemens Healthineers, Philips Healthcare, 3D Systems , VirtaMed , Virtually Better.



The research report provides an accurate analysis of the product range, application spectrum, regional analysis, and competitive landscape of the AR/VR in Healthcare industry. The market is categorized on the basis of the types into Hardware, Software, and others. Based on application, the AR/VR in Healthcare market is segmented into Simulation& diagnostics, Surgeries, Patient care management, Education, and others. The report offers key details about the production volume and price analysis.



The report further provides key insights into the market share held by each product and application in the AR/VR in Healthcare market. Moreover, it also offers radical information about growth prospects and patterns. It also provides extensive coverage of the product consumption of each application and product. The report also provides a pricing analysis and growth trends for the key segments of the market.



Furthermore, the research study gives additional insights into the companies' regional presence through extensive regional analysis. The regional analysis covers the key geographical regions such as North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa. The regional analysis segment covers details about the market share held by each region along with the prospective growth opportunities and revenue generation. The report also offers a projection of the growth rate for each region in the entirety of the forecast timeline. It also offers a country-wise analysis to impart a better understanding of the industry.



