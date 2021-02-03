New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/03/2021 -- The AR/VR in Healthcare Market is estimated to reach USD 7.05 Billion by 2026, according to a new report by Reports and Data. This can be mainly associated with the rising demand for innovative diagnostic techniques, neurological disorders, and increasing disease awareness. Based on statistics, the advancement in the field of information technology such as laptop, computer, internet connectivity and mobile applications, is also a significant factor stimulating market demand. The healthcare industry has transformed with the adoption of the technology for the virtual training of surgeons for complicated surgeries, phobia buster in mental health treatment, 3D operating room simulations, and chronic pain management.



Furthermore, the report is furnished with the latest impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the market. The pandemic has affected every segment of the market, along with bringing disruption in the supply chain, demands & trends, and financial difficulties. The report covers the initial and future assessment of the COVID-19 impact on the market.



The report covers the market dynamics analysis, company profiles, production and manufacturing capacity, product specifications, product value, and key players. The report also offers an insight into the growth prospects during the forecast period. The AR/VR in Healthcare Market report also offers detailed data on the key market players to impart a deeper understanding of the competitive landscape. The report focuses on the key market elements to ensure the readers gain a competitive advantage and maximum benefit of the market data to assist them in achieving substantial growth and an advantageous position in the global market



Based on the regions, the report covers the following regions:



North America (U.S.A., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia-Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

The Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)



Further key findings from the report suggest



Hardware components account for the largest share of 36.7% of the market in 2018.



Hardware devices like smart glasses are undergoing a rise in adoption as this technology improves clinical outcomes and provides advanced care.



Google Glass is one of the most popularly known smart glasses which are used during surgeries for video recording and data visualization.



They also help surgeons to transfer photos or videos, discuss a live case in teleconference mode, and recover medical information.



Developing technologies and high demand to decrease healthcare complexity & increase productivity are resulting in the rising implementation of these technologies & devices in care services.



The hospitals and clinics of the end user segment is expected to grow at a rate of 28.3% during the forecast period.



This segment is expected to observe an improvement in the adoption of VR.



Competitive Terrain:



The global AR/VR in Healthcare market has a consolidated presence of a large number of companies that have been performing consistently to achieve optimum market growth. The report comprehensively discusses these companies' current market standing, past performances, demand & supply graphs, sales network, production & consumption patterns, and distribution channels. The report thus points out the effective business approaches undertaken by these market players to build on their market footprint.



The leading companies operating across the global AR/VR in Healthcare market are listed below:



Microsoft, Google, Mindmaze, DAQRI, Psious, CAE Healthcare, Medical Realities, Atheer, Augmedix , Oculus VR, Firsthand Technology, Siemens Healthineers, Philips Healthcare, 3D Systems , VirtaMed , Virtually Better.



Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)



AR



VR



Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)



Hardware



Software



Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)



Simulation& diagnostics



Surgeries



Patient care management



Education



End User Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)



Hospitals & Clinics



Surgical centers



Research organizations



