New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/15/2020 -- The AR/VR in Healthcare Market is estimated to reach USD 7.05 Billion by 2026, according to a new report by Reports and Data. This can be mainly associated with the rising demand for innovative diagnostic techniques, neurological disorders, and increasing disease awareness. Based on statistics, the advancement in the field of information technology such as laptop, computer, internet connectivity and mobile applications, is also a significant factor stimulating market demand.



Furthermore, the report strives to offer an accurate analysis of the market pertaining to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the AR/VR in Healthcare industry and its key verticals. The COVID-19 crisis has dynamically altered the economic scenario of the world and given rise to certain disruptions in the operations of the AR/VR in Healthcare market on the global as well as regional level. The report is updated with the latest impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, current and future outlook of the economic scenario, along with a present and future impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the overall AR/VR in Healthcare market.



The report provides a comprehensive overview of the competitive landscape and provides an analysis of the key companies operating in the industry. The top players operating in the industry are Microsoft, Google, Mindmaze, DAQRI, Psious, CAE Healthcare, Medical Realities, Atheer, Augmedix , Oculus VR, Firsthand Technology, Siemens Healthineers, Philips Healthcare, 3D Systems , VirtaMed , Virtually Better.



The AR/VR in Healthcare industry is segmented into:



Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)



AR

VR



Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)



Hardware

Software



Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)



Simulation& diagnostics

Surgeries

Patient care management

Education



End User Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)



Hospitals & Clinics

Surgical centers

Research organizations



Regional Outlook of AR/VR in Healthcare Market:



The report aims to provide a better understanding of the market dynamics and the workings of the industry on a global level. To gain a deeper understanding of the industry, the global AR/VR in Healthcare market is analyzed on the basis of key geographical regions such as North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa.



Competitive Landscape:



Competitive analysis of the AR/VR in Healthcare industry offers key data regarding product portfolio, company overview, market concentration rate, pricing analysis, and other key elements. Additionally, it offers key insights into their strategic alliances such as mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures and collaborations, corporate and government deals, product launches, and brand promotions, and agreements, among others. It also provides details about their expansion tactics, the latest developments in products and technologies, production and manufacturing sites, and capacities, along with sales, revenue, returns, and financial standings.



In conclusion, the AR/VR in Healthcare market report provides a granular assessment of the market through extensive segmentations along with analysis of supply chains, sales network and distribution network, and downstream buyers in the AR/VR in Healthcare market.



Radical Features of the AR/VR in Healthcare Market Report:



Valuable insights into the AR/VR in Healthcare market to impart an in-depth understanding of the business verticle

An 8-year forecast estimation along with an analysis of key elements of the market

Technological advancements, regulatory framework, and recent developments covered in the report

Growth analysis and projections until 2027

Statistical analysis of the key players operating in the AR/VR in Healthcare industry.



