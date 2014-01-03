Aryan Transport Provides Alternative for Internet Car Buyers

Allen, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/03/2014 -- For nearly 20 years, the world has been shopping for cars on the Internet, looking for deals in spots other than their local dealerships. In fact, most dealerships now have their own Internet sales departments to lure in out of town shoppers looking for a specific car. Looking to capitalize on the shopper who never wants to leave his sofa, a spokesperson for Aryan Transport out of Allen, TX announced a campaign to make the public aware of their auto transport services for the Internet shopper now available.



Says the company spokesperson, "We’ve learned what it takes to do auto transport correctly through extensive experience as a auto shipper. Chances are, we’ve been in the buyer's shoes. As a car dealer, customer, transporter, shipper and even having years of experience as a ground transportation services provider, we’ve developed a smooth system so that others don’t have to experience the frustrations that we did along the way. It was a natural fit to begin transporting cars for Internet sales. Consequently, we are a leading automobile transport company for the growing market of internet auto sales. Dealerships and individuals who sell cars online realize that buyers demand fast and reliable car transport service so that they can get behind the wheel of their new car as quickly as possible."



Many buyers who purchase cars off of the Internet do so because they are looking for parts, therefore, they buy non-running cars which can't be driven to their point of destination. However, it's dangerous to haul to them independently says Aryan Transport's spokesperson. "With so much to think about and consider with auto transport it would be ridiculous to try and go the whole thing alone without using a reputable, professional and experienced auto transport company. Some people have even been stopped by the authorities for incorrectly having a vehicle tied to a truck. Consumers cannot afford to create safety hazards on their journey, as they could get half way to their home and be told by the police that the vehicle is unsafe to be transported in the way that they are. There are some bad outcomes that can come from this situation. One would be that the police send the car to be impounded which will cost a fair deal to sort out, and the second is a lot worse. The car could be deemed illegal and unable to be moved, so the buyer would have to hire the right service to come and pick up the vehicle for transportation. If you don't have access to the right tools, equipment and transportation vehicles, then you shouldn't attempt to move it, plain and simple. Enclosed vehicle transport makes the most sense for your new car."



About Aryan Transport

Aryan Transport is a leading provider of national auto transport and international auto shipping services. They pride themselves on transporting vehicles in the fastest and safest manner possible. Aryan Transport offers an insured, licensed and expedited service to ensure vehicles reach their destination fast, safe and secure.