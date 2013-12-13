As Bitcoin Market Explodes, EgoPay's Payment Services Are Now Available on Bitfinex.com

Beverly Hills, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/13/2013 -- EgoPay, an innovative payment system, has just announced that the major bitcoin trading platform Bitfinex just added their services as a payment method for their clients. As a spokesperson for EgoPay noted, this exciting news means that EgoPay is now the most favorite wallet for bitcoin traders.



Customers who have already worked with EgoPay would probably not be surprised by this new announcement; since the day the company opened for business, EgoPay has strived to offer top-notch customer service. The company operates with their clients as the primary focus and concern, and the flexible online environment is both easy to use and flexible. The company was founded by a team of people who are experienced in payment processing and the e-currency industry, so they truly know and understand the market.



As an article on the company’s user-friendly website explained, EgoPay is an e-currency which people can use to immediately pay for both goods and services online; this can be very useful for people who are doing bitcoin trading at sites like Bitfinex or Bitstamp, as well as Forex trading.



“This means you won’t have to provide your sensitive credit card or bank details to unknown sellers or individuals when you want to purchase items locally or across borders,” the article noted, adding that EgoPay fees are very competitive and contrary to many other services, the company does not ask their clients to provide any personal identification.



“After funding your account via an exchanger by bank wire, credit card, western union, check, etc, you can instantly transfer funds to one of our listed merchants.”



EgoPay offers a variety of benefits to their customers; these include the ability to have multiple e-wallets, so people can keep accurate track of their online funds; simple transfers to and from Payza accounts, and a very safe online environment. EgoPay also offers an easy yet lucrative affiliate program which can help their clients earn extra income.



Anybody who would like to learn more about EgoPay is welcome to visit the website at any time; there, they can read more about the company and how e-currency works, and how EgoPay is working hard to be the top choice of online payment processors and e-currency providers.



About EgoPay

EgoPay payment system provides a fast and secure way to manage money online. At EgoPay, they put security and customer service first. Well experienced support is ready to help people with any inquiries. There are more than 50 ways to deposit and withdraw funds. For more information, please visit https://www.egopay.com/