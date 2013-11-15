As Bitcoin Value Skyrockets, Bitcoin Domain Names Follow

Long Beach, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/15/2013 -- Once again, bitcoins have doubled in value in only two weeks, and related bitcoin domain names are rapidly following the trend as more and more investors, startups and entrepreneurs rush to snatch up their piece of targeted digital real estate.



The debate over the true long-term value of Bitcoins is now decidedly in favor of those who argue that bitcoins are here to stay, at least for the foreseeable future, and that means there is money to be made for those who act quickly. Already several early investors in both bitcoins and bitcoin related domain names have become exceptionally wealthy by leveraging their quick actions. Now it’s just a matter of seeing how high the value will go.



As the interest in bitcoins continues to grow, the value of bitcoin domain names and websites will continue to increase, even when the actual price of bitcoins themselves stabilizes. Bitcoin mining is rapidly becoming a mega-industry, and it’s reasonable to expect that more and more uses for bitcoins will become readily available in the coming months, thus driving the price and value of related domain names even higher.



For those interested in purchasing premium bitcoin domain names for direct use, or simply as investments for future resale, there is no better place to go than www.BitcoinDomainsForSale.com. This simple, affordable, and down-to-earth service gathers premium bitcoin and BTC related domain names from around the world and offers them for resale and very affordable prices, especially for bulk orders.



The value of bitcoins and related bitcoin domain names is well established, the only real question now is who will get involved early enough to make a huge profit. Will it be you?



BitcoinDomainsForSale.com gathers premium bitcoin related domain names from around the world and makes them available for purchase by investors and entrepreneurs.



www.BitcoinDomainsForSale.com

sales@BitcoinDomainsForSale.com



Joshua Vogel

VP of Marketing

3301 Santa Fe Ave #128,

Long Beach, CA 90810

(424) 271-5665