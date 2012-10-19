As Energy Tariffs Increase Orbs Energy Offers Money Saving Tips

Birmingham, West Midlands -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/19/2012 -- As energy tariffs increase Orbs Energy offers money savings tips to help offset the recent price hikes. The company has sympathy with consumers who feel their household budgets were already squeezed. Four of the UK’s biggest energy suppliers including British Gas plan to increase energy prices. SSE is putting prices up by an inflation busting 9%, Scottish Power and Eon by more than 8% and British Gas by 6%. A spokesman for Orbs Energy explains, “Some forms of energy efficiency are within the reach of most UK households. It depends how far you want to take it. From energy saving light bulbs to state of the art energy management systems, there’s something for every budget. ”



Orbs Energy believes traditional energy prices will continue to rise sharply in future years encouraging consumers to look for cheaper and greener alternatives. The company says most people have a range of options. Adding insulation, often available free under council and Government schemes is essential but not every home is suitable for what’s on offer. Using A-rated appliances including boilers, washing machines and fridges helps too. Beyond that the addition of thermostatic radiator valves and remote electronic controllers helps make an efficient boiler even cheaper to run. Glazing can also help. Double glazing is very popular but it’s also possible to have energy efficient glazing installed. While windows can be expensive, Orbs Energy say making sure a house isn’t drafty is key if homeowners don’t want to pour money down the sink.



Beyond these steps Orbs Energy say it’s possible to take energy efficiency to a whole new level using the latest technology. The company is an experienced designer and installer of energy efficient systems including Solar PV, Electronic Heating and LED Lighting. The company says Solar Panels still make sense for people wanting to generate clean electricity, save money and secure an element of your future electricity needs. Combine them with state-of-the art Electronic Heating for the best of both worlds. “Electronic heating is completely new to most people and uses a revolutionary electronic control system which can save over 40% compared with standard panel heater. Tests have proven that they are even more efficient than night time storage heaters. Made by ROINTE, nothing comes close to this type of heating system in terms of energy savings and comfort.”



About ORBS Energy

ORBS Energy is an energy management company committed to providing straight forward energy saving advice, tips and products. Covering the whole of the United Kingdom, ORBS Energy can help reduce the cost of consumer and commercial clients energy bills.



Website: http://www.orbsenergy.co.uk/