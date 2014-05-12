As FDA Begins First Regulations for Electronic Cigarettes, Aventura, Florida Opens First Vapor Store

Aventura, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/12/2014 -- If one is lucky enough to reside in the Miami Beach area, neighboring city Aventura FL, opens their first electronic cigarette vapor store. Just a few days ago, the FDA announced their first regulation proposals for the electronic cigarettes companies, which some manufacture a tobacco free liquid nicotine solution that can be vaporized and inhaled providing similar effects to smoking a cigarette. The year 2014 has brought a monumental increase in the number of Vapor stores dedicated to offering a wide variety of flavors and the ability relax and socialize with other Vapor patrons.



Vape shop, Twin Vaporium & Co., officially announces its first offline retail location today in Aventura FL. The Vape shop features an encompassing selection of exclusive high-end personal vaporizer starter kits, vapor accessories, and MOD's. They are currently featuring Vape Liquid brands such as Five Pawns, Space Jam, and also, a Vegan Friendly, Non GMO organic brand called KIND JUICE. They also carry high end name brand vape mods, tanks, and clearomizers. They feature companies like Kangertech, ZEN and many more. This location also offers a trendy lounge featuring sports events, video games, poker nights as well as free beverages, coffee and a complimentary glass of wine to anyone of legal age. Anyone who is interested in a great tasting and satisfying alternative to tobacco should take the time to visit this one of a kind vape store in Miami FL. Samples of our Vape juice are available to try before one buys or just simply hang out for a while and learn about this new technology which is growing in popularity every day.



Twin Vaporium & Co is dedicated to educating consumers about this relatively new technology and arm them with the best vapor technology available. They offer vegan friendly, non GMO, organic e Liquids and are dedicated to only carry brands that store the actual Vapor liquid in glass bottles. No plastic bottles for vapor liquid will be found inside Twin Vaporium & Co. vapor store or website.



"We offer an alternative to smoking tobacco, known for the indisputable associated health risks. Our products provide the same experience that a smoker is looking for without ever touching a cigarette." Says Pavle Stanimirovic - CEO of Twin Vaporium & Co.



The electronic cigarette was invented in the 1960s, but it didn't really take off until a decade ago. Currently, there are more than 250 brands of "e cigs" available. Vape juice can come in a wide variety flavors and colors, more than a bowl of fruity pebbles.



The Tobacco Vapor Electronic Cigarette Association estimates about 4 million Americans now use battery powered cigarettes. They project sales of the devices to cross the 1 billion mark by the end of this year.



Website URL: http://www.twinvape.com

Phone: 305-814-6055

Twin Vaporium & Co.

20614 Biscayne Blvd Aventura FL 33180

Private Entrance at 208th St. and Biscayne Blvd