As I Am: Spirituality Meets Reality as Alanna Zabel, 'Yoga Teacher to the Stars', Announces Compelling New Book

‘As I Am: Where Spirituality Meets Reality’ marks the next chapter in Zabel’s coveted AZIAM brand; a unique collection of products and services that are changing lives around the world.



Synopsis:



As I Am sheds light on esoteric and enigmatic concepts of spirituality. In this realistic, psychological and scientific manner, enlightenment is revealed for what it is - a natural state that can be reclaimed with the mere shift of one’s mindset. Everything in our existence is an expression of our collective and individual energies.



Alanna’s Mirror Theory demonstrates how the subconscious mind seeks to translate new experiences according to imprinted perceptions from past experiences. The mind is translating reality at every moment according to existing programs in the subconscious mind.



Chapter 2 details the hypnotic and contagious nature of our existence and Universe. Using her Child Development education, Alanna highlights how one’s early childhood relationships can greatly affect one’s ability to initiate self-awareness.



Included in the book is a twenty-one day program practicing daily self-discovery, self-awareness and self-care. This program, The Dharma Zone, will re-awaken and re-align the practitioner with their true self by dissolving past programming while re-connecting one’s awareness with organic truth and reality, As I Am.



As the author explains, her book seeks to clear up confusion within society and empower people to change for the better.



“Today's new age spirituality is full of popular esoteric terms with vague definitions and conflicting connotations that disempower those who do not fully understand them. As I Am breaks down these concepts in realistic, psychological and scientific explanations, giving power to the reader to take control of self-programming their mental programs and life,” says Zabel.



Continuing, “I am incredibly passionate about educating people and my work, coupled with my degree in Child Development, has helped me understand how early childhood patterns accumulate throughout life and continue attracting more of the same.”



Since its release, the book has garnered a consistent string of rave reviews.



"I feel I've learnt more facets of human and spiritual personality behaviors in the first forty pages than I have in all the books I have read!" says celebrity photographer, Alexi Lubomirski.



A recent Amazon reader was equally as impressed, adding, “Wow, this is powerful. It really hits home, and takes attention to absorb. I can't stop thinking about the perfect explanations of karma, dharma and well, being human! Really deep and so spot on. I am starting the program tomorrow - can't wait!’”



‘As I Am: Where Spirituality Meets Reality’ is available now: http://amzn.to/10OptAe



About Alanna Zabel

Alanna Zabel is the founder of AZIAM Yoga. She holds a double BA in Psychology and Child Development, with a minor in Theatre & Dance from the University at Buffalo. Voted "Best Yoga Instructor in LA" by Los Angeles Family Magazine in 2011, Alanna is a certified yoga, fitness, Pilates and dance instructor who is passionate about teaching holistic and organic wellness.



Alanna focuses all of her work on the personal Self-realization of those she is working with. She enjoys leading yoga retreats nationally and internationally, including her yoga detox, surf & yoga retreats and seva (service) retreats.



Alanna has written and illustrated seven childrens books, including The Seven Doors, a childrens book teaching Deepak Chopra's Seven Spiritual Laws of Success. She has been featured in Self, Fitness, People, InStyle, Women's Health, Men's Health, Details, C - California Lifestyle and Yoga Fit magazines, as well as having been featured in several yoga/fitness productions.



With a flare for style, Alanna is the designer for her own active wear line, under the AZIAM label. AZIAM has been featured on The Today Show in both July and December of 2012. Beyond her accomplishments as an instructor, performer, program director, writer, and designer, Alanna is a creative force and a teacher with a passion for organic living.



