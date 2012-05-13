As Instances of Salmonella Illness Abroad Increase, Claimants Turn to Legal Experts Simpson Millar

Manchester, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/13/2012 -- One of the most common instances of illness or ailment experienced by overseas travellers is that of salmonella, sometimes described as food poisoning. Most typically the result of ingesting bacteria through contaminated food such as meat, poultry, eggs or milk, the symptoms of salmonella can be severe. Abdominal pain, vomiting and diarrhoea; it’s the last thing anyone wants to deal with at home, let alone on holiday on foreign soil.



Unfortunately, instances of food poisoning while travelling are increasing. Outside the United Kingdom, regulation and oversight of food production and handling can often be less stringent. One mouthful of food, therefore, is enough to turn an amazing holiday into illness, pain and suffering.



But for those who’ve had the misfortune of experiencing salmonella illness abroad, there may be a light at the end of the tunnel. Simpson Millar Solicitors, a first-class firm dedicated to achieving compensation for those who experience illness or accident while on holiday, have recently won a number of high profile settlements for sufferers of food poisoning while on holiday. For those eager to be reimbursed for the pain and suffering an illness abroad can cause, the team at Simpson Millar are clearly the experts in the field.



Recently, the team has had many enquiries relating to Egypt food poisoning on holiday, a fact highlighted by the increasing number of UK residents travelling to Egypt and surrounds for leisure. While a beautiful country with some remarkable history, Egypt is nevertheless notorious for leaving unwary tourists suffering from various bacterial ailments. Simpson Millar has developed a particular expertise in successfully pursuing claims resulting from such instances, earning the firm a reputation as perhaps the most well respected holiday claims specialists in the industry.



In a recent report carried out by the HPA into travel illness, Egypt was one of the top holiday hotspots for Salmonella food poisoning.



So for the utmost in expertise when dealing with package travel claims and compensation, it’s impossible to go past the committed solicitors at Simpson Millar. Achieving outstanding results for clients on a daily basis, Simpson Millar are the clear choice for those who want the winning results, the highest levels of compensation and, at the end of the day, peace of mind.



About Simpson Millar Solicitors

Simpson Millar Solicitors are a national law firm who specialise in recovering compensation for victims of holiday food poisoning and illness whilst on package holidays and accept cases on ‘no win no fee’ terms. Simpson Millar have 10 offices throughout England and Wales, over 150 years experience and are accredited with the Investors in People, Diversity in Business and Lexcel quality standards. For more information, visit http://www.simpsonmillar.co.uk



Simpson Millar LLP Solicitors

Trafford House, Chester Road

Stretford, Manchester. M32 0RS

England