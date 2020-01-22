Pune, Maharashtra -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/22/2020 -- AS-Interface Industry



AS-Interface, otherwise, Actuator Sensor Interface, is an industrial networking solution used in PLC, DCS and PC-based automation systems. It is designed for connecting simple field I/O devices in discrete manufacturing and process applications using a single 2-conductor cable. It helps in monitoring the communication among coupled devices and helps in detecting faults. The global AS-Interface market is forecasted to reach 1089.26 million USD by 2025 from 814.5 million USD in 2018 with a CAGR of 4.24% during the period.



Drivers vs Constraints

The key factors for the growth of the AS-Interface market are the rise of adoption of process automation in process industry and support from the government for the adoption of industrial automation in various industries. However, the declining prices in oil & gas affect the infrastructure-related investments restrain the growth of AS-Interface market.



Growth by Region



North America holds a significant share in the market due to rise in industrial automation. Asia-Pacific region will have the highest market share by the end of the forecasted period due to increasing applications of AS-Interface in automobiles, shipbuilding, metal mining and others. Europe also has a strong presence due to presence of industries such as electronics, pharmaceuticals, chemicals and automobile. Middle East and Latin America AS Interface market is growing continuously due to growing awareness of industrial automation in this region.



Industry Trends and Updates



Valmet entered into a strategic partnership with Consulta Enterprises in India for power and process industry automation.



Schneider Electric has acquired ASCO Power Technologies for a consideration of $1,250 million in an all cash transaction. The acquisition will help the company to enhance its EcoStruxure Power Platform in key markets and segments.



