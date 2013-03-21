As Nation Remembers 150th Anniversary of Civil War, New Book Exposes 'Hopeless Romantic' Side of Ulysses S. Grant

Burbank, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/21/2013 -- While the history books mainly remember Ulysses S. Grant for his courageous role as a war general and two-terms as President, a new book by Patricia Cameron is exposing an admirable side to Grant that has mainly been kept under wraps.



‘Unconditional Surrender: The Romance of Julia and Ulysses S. Grant’ tells the powerful story of Grant’s life-long love and devotion to Julia Dent, a southern Belle from a privileged family of plantation owners. As the only woman in his life, the book offers an insight into the fierce patriot who was also a hopeless romantic.



The consummate telling of their love story sees the book reprint Grant’s passionate love letters in their entirety, highlighting and analyzing important passages along the way. In-depth research from the author brings to light major yet little-known facts about their life-long romance that truly changed the world.



“The marriage of Julia Dent to the young lieutenant (Grant) from Ohio would one day destroy Julia’s privileged antebellum world. But she could not resist, nor could he. My book explores every word of Grant’s many eloquent and poetic love letters filled with romantic musings, woeful longings, playful teasings, and never before insights into the heart of a very complex soldier in love,” says Cameron, who has had an interest in Grant’s life since childhood.



Continuing, “My aim was to dig deeper into the life and passion of General Grant than anyone has before. He literally changed the world, but this was only made possible by two lovers from two very different worlds that had to give each other ‘Unconditional Surrender’.”



Since its release, the book has garnered a consistent string of rave reviews.



“These personal letters are a glimpse into a very complex man with an incredible devotion to his beloved, Julia and to his country. I found it hard to resist just one more letter...and then, one more!” says Pauline Schnedar, who reviewed the book on Amazon.



RG was equally as impressed, saying, “Grant's reputation has definitely been misrepresented through our history books. They say a picture speaks a thousand words. Well, so does original letters to his beloved wife, Julia. Read this book and you can decide for yourself what type of person Ulysses S. Grant really was.”



Due to the book’s success, Cameron has recently released ‘My Spiritual Journey with General Grant’, a five-volume follow-up series which documents the incredible historic discoveries that the author made while researching her original book. In her quest to find the keys to this romance that changed the world, Patricia Cameron traveled to over twenty historical sites, monuments, and little known locations tied to this ardent love affair.



While the romance of Grant and Dent is buried with over a century of history, Cameron believes their story can teach modern society a thing or two about true love.



“I believe it gives hope to us all that our loved ones never leave us, even in death,” she concludes.



About the Author Patricia Cameron

A fan of General Ulysses S. Grant from childhood, Patricia Cameron has spent more than ten years studying the intense and often-overlooked relationship between Grant and his wife, Julia. Patricia’s extensive research and in-depth examination of the Grants, through their memoirs, letters and first-hand accounts of them, makes her the expert on one of the most important marriages in our nation’s history.