As National Novel Writing Month Looms - Romance Writer Pens Last Pages of '12 Novels in 12 Months' Challenge.

Florence, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/24/2013 -- While many authors take years or even a lifetime to navigate their way through writing and publishing a book, romance author Dakota Madison has achieved the unexpected by writing twelve novels in just twelve months.



The project was inspired by last November’s National Novel Writing month, which empowers authors to set a goal of writing fifty thousand words every four weeks.



“I wanted to test my tenacity and will. When I completed National Novel Writing Month last year, I wanted to continue setting goals and writing on a daily basis. Twelve novels in twelve months seemed like a great idea, even though many around me said it couldn’t be done!” says Madison, who has an entire trilogy yet to be published.



Continuing, “It hasn’t been easy. I balance writing with my full-time job as a University professor. This sees me up at 04:30 am to write for a few hours before work, as well as continuing on my lunch break. My incredibly supportive husband has become a domestic God to also make sure I can write when I get home.”



To date, Madison has published the following novels:



Fire on Ice: A New Adult Romance (Volume 1)

The Playmaker: Fire on Ice Series Book Two (Volume 2)

Matchplay: A New Adult Romance

Fair Play (Matchplay Series) (Volume 2)

Final Play (Matchplay Series) (Volume 3)

Be Good: A New Adult Romance

Slow No Wake: A New-Adult Romance

Still Fine at Forty

After Alex Died



“Sales have been surprisingly good, which isn’t unexpected considering how popular the Romance genre is. This project just goes to show that even the impossible can be achieved by those who are willing to work diligently for their dreams. I think I’ll take a bit of a break next year but have no plans to stop writing prolifically,” Madison adds.



With each book’s popularity increasing, interested readers are urged to purchase their copies as soon as possible.



Dakota Madison’s entire bibliography can be purchased from Amazon: http://amzn.to/1ccf1aQ.



For more information, visit her official website: http://12novels12months.tumblr.com.



About Dakota Madison

Dakota Madison has been writing since she learned to read and fell in love with books. When she's not at her computer creating spicy new romances, Dakota is traveling to exotic locales or spending time with her husband and their bloodhounds.



Please join Dakota Madison on her Facebook fan page:

https://www.facebook.com/DakotaMadisonAuthor