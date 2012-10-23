As New Report Shows Security Management Evolving

Chatsworth, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/23/2012 -- In today’s competitive market, Metroguard is working to expand and grow its approach to security. Highlighting this type of style, RIMS, the Risk Management Society, discussed issues surrounding the ever evolving role of the risk management professional within a report released at a recent conference. Carol Fox, RIMS Director of Strategic and Enterprise Risk Practice, said, “It is abundantly clear that successful future risk leaders must be adaptive, informed and ready for whatever changes the future may bring.” This is exactly the kind of cutting-edge, adaptive approach that Metroguard is known for.



Continuing its rapid growth in the Southern California Region, Metroguard serves as a security guard provider for a wide range of clients - from Fortune 500 companies and prominent construction companies to large residential communities and municipalities. Completely versatile, Metroguard is able to provide each customer with customized security that meets their specific needs. Metroguard’s own experienced security consultants manage the company’s highly trained security guards to ensure constant communication with clients. This helps Metroguard anticipate security needs, which results in customer satisfaction.



It’s all part of Metroguard’s consultative approach with clients, which goes beyond the one-size-fits-all offerings of conventional security guard companies. Clients are surprised not only by the in-depth training of Metroguard’s security team members, but also with the experience of Metroguard’s field supervisory team. This experience allows security to be tailored to each customer’s specific needs.



As the RIMS report calls for a more advanced, integrated approach to security issues in the 21st century, Metroguard is already providing that to clients in Los Angeles, Orange and Ventura counties, and locales all over Southern California. To learn more, visit www.metroguardsecurity.com.



About Metroguard

Metroguard is a progressive and quickly growing security guard company serving Southern California. They provide security guard services for construction sites, commercial security guards and residential building security guards and many other facilities, such as hotels, apartments, and schools. They also specialize in online security services, and all their security services are tailored to the client's specific needs. To contact Metroguard, visit www.metroguardsecurity.com/contact.php or phone (800) 991-8885.