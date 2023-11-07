As Premier Houston Managed IT Service Providers, AVATAR Managed Services Is Proud to Be Nominated for Best Newcomer and Best Solution Provider

Houston, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/07/2023 -- As a premier Houston IT consulting company and Managed Service Provider, AVATAR Managed Services collaborates with businesses across a broad range of industry sectors to drive efficiencies and integrate cutting-edge IT strategy into day-to-day operations. Protecting client data whilst leveraging a proactive IT strategy to stay relevant and competitive in today's marketplace is coupled with a roadmap to continually tune the processes and infrastructure so that the business can scale and succeed in the future. The challenge with the IT landscape remains the rate of change and risk management around cyber threats. AVATAR Managed Services are Houston cybersecurity experts, acting as Houston cybersecurity solution providers for companies who are looking for a tailored and customizable plan even when cybersecurity compliance is not mandated, but strongly recommended, as more and more industries adopt guidelines and expectations to protect client data and transactions. The work done on a daily basis builds to an improvement over time. In the case of AVATAR Managed Services, this improvement can be quantitively measured through regular IT health, a comprehensive set of indicators that help drive results-driven improvements in the areas that matter most. Dedicated account managers work with clients to understand the challenges that are faced and help to bridge the gap to align with industry best practices. Far from a cookie-cutter approach, this focus on the root cause of unique issues paired with an in-depth understanding of how to pivot and implement any number of alternate solutions leads to a collaborative approach that is finely tuned and therefore more likely to produce a favorable outcome. Houston Managed Service Providers each have their own ways of working and it is therefore particularly rewarding to be nominated as trailblazers within the industry. AVATAR Managed Services is proud to be nominated for two awards by The Channel Co, for the categories 'Best Newcomer' and 'Best Solution Provider'.



A holistic view of IT support sees a model where IT competence and integration improve the skillset of talented staff and increase the productivity of a team. IT support becomes so much more than a resource when infrastructure technology appears to malfunction or break, the door is opened to exploring new ways of working, working 'smarter, not harder' to drive automation where repetitive tasks can be programmed and scheduled. IT support in this sense includes an element of training and supporting documentation so that existing staff can be onboarded and future recruits have a resource to refer to. Creating a set of 'How to' questions and a quick reference guide for troubleshooting common errors can reduce operational processing time and frustration, this stems from embracing IT as a game-changer in productivity and job satisfaction.



When the unexpected does happen, it is important that the client experience is one of trust and confidence in their Managed Service Provider. Trust that there will be a quick response and a prompt assessment of potential impact, and confidence that any serious issue will be escalated and communicated seamlessly, through to resolution and mitigation.



As a Houston managed IT provider, AVATAR works alongside clients from many industry sectors including healthcare, law, manufacturing, engineering, professional services, banking institutions, construction, and distribution. By assessing the current implementation of centralized services such as IT monitoring, database patch updates for security, disaster recovery in the event of a system loss, cloud services, backup strategies, cybersecurity, change management, and all of the related processes, AVATAR looks to add value by taking away, integrating, or automating repetitive operational tasks. Working smarter to plan ahead, ensure communication is concise and clear, minimize risk, and maximize return on investment can be impactful for any company where information technology is an important, if not critical, part of the company dynamic.



About AVATAR Managed Services

AVATAR Managed Services, one of the premier IT companies in Houston, TX, provides IT solutions and helps create a technical roadmap for clients to embrace the best that IT has to offer their unique business needs, leveraging information technology to protect their brand, be competitive in their marketplace, keep client data secure, communicate efficiently, have a robust plan to keep running when the unexpected happens. Staying current in a rapidly-changing IT landscape is a challenge, especially when the core business has nothing to do with IT. As a Houston managed computer solutions company, clients are free to focus on their strengths, with AVATAR Managed Services supporting technology needs such as proactive IT management, cybersecurity solutions, IT project management resources, Houston IT consulting, data backup and disaster recovery strategies, migrating to the cloud, and Houston cybersecurity compliance. AVATAR is ranked as a top Managed Services Provider by MSPmentor. Across Texas, more businesses trust AVATAR for their IT support than any other company. AVATAR is also proud to be on the Pioneer 250 list within the CRN MSP 500 List for 2023.



